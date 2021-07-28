Logicalis is Microsoft Solutions Assessment Partner of the Year

Logicalis has been named a global finalist of Solutions Assessment 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award.

Mick McNeil, vice-president: business development at Logicalis, comments: “We are honoured to have been recognised by Microsoft as a global leader in supporting our customers transformation journeys leveraging Microsoft’s Solution Assessments. We also won in four separate categories in LATAM, an incredible outcome for that team. These awards are a consequence of Logicalis and Microsoft partnering deeply to ultimately make our customers more successful. We look forward to building on this success in 2022.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognise Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honourees chosen from a set of more than 4 400 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Logicalis was recognised for providing outstanding solutions and services in Solutions Assessment.

Solutions Assessments provide customers with an in depth understanding of the opportunities available in their environments to improve productivity, reduce cost and optimise investments. Using modern tools to collect a customer’s data estate, analyse the deployed environment and provide insights, they offer a blueprint for digital transformation and a path to repeated business success.

In addition, at a regional level Logicalis received the highest award wins of any partner receiving wins in four categories across LATAM in Advisory Services, Solutions Assessments, Sustainability Changemaker and Energy.

“I am honoured to announce the winners and finalists of the 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” says Rodney Clark, corporate vice president, global partner solutions, channel sales and channel chief at Microsoft. “These remarkable partners have displayed a deep commitment to building world-class solutions for customers – from cloud-to-edge – and represent some of the best and brightest our ecosystem has to offer.”