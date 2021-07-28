Mid-Level Developer at Marbletech

Mid Level Developer required with 3 to 5 years experienced in C#. Good understanding of Object oriented programming. Good Understanding of Interface driven development. Minimum .Net Framework 4.6 experience

Minimum SQL Server 2017

Good MVC knowledge including (HTML, Bootstrap, and CSS)

Razor experience in MVC

Experience In EF 7 Code first

Good knowledge in LINQ

Self-motivated

Punctual

Good communication skills

Available for afterhours deployments

Strong analytical skills with experience in working collaboratively in teams

Intellectual curiosity and interest in learning more about financial markets and systems we develop. Experience working on a variety of software development projects. The desire to work in a fast passed environment. Able to follow the software development life cycle from start to deployment.

Financial services experience, especially in stockbroking or investment management would be beneficial

Optional Bonus:

Kendo UI MVC

Dev Extreme UI

Experience in .Net Standard

Experience in .Net Core 3.0

Experience in .Net 5.0

Experience in VB.Net

MySQL

Financial investment industry experience

Desired Skills:

C#

SQL Server

Obect Oriented Programming

.NET Framework

HTML

Bootstrap

CSS

Razor

LINQ

EF7 Code First

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Leading technology firm specialising in investment management software solutions for blue-chip financial services firms looking for mid to senior level developers to expand the team as part of the company’s growth strategy.

