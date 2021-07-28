Mid-Level Developer at Marbletech

Mid Level Developer required with 3 to 5 years experienced in C#. Good understanding of Object oriented programming. Good Understanding of Interface driven development. Minimum .Net Framework 4.6 experience
Minimum SQL Server 2017
Good MVC knowledge including (HTML, Bootstrap, and CSS)
Razor experience in MVC
Experience In EF 7 Code first
Good knowledge in LINQ
Self-motivated
Punctual
Good communication skills
Available for afterhours deployments
Strong analytical skills with experience in working collaboratively in teams
Intellectual curiosity and interest in learning more about financial markets and systems we develop. Experience working on a variety of software development projects. The desire to work in a fast passed environment. Able to follow the software development life cycle from start to deployment.
Financial services experience, especially in stockbroking or investment management would be beneficial
Optional Bonus:
- Kendo UI MVC
- Dev Extreme UI
- Experience in .Net Standard
- Experience in .Net Core 3.0
- Experience in .Net 5.0
- Experience in VB.Net
- MySQL
- Financial investment industry experience
Desired Skills:
- C#
- SQL Server
- Obect Oriented Programming
- .NET Framework
- HTML
- Bootstrap
- CSS
- Razor
- LINQ
- EF7 Code First
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Leading technology firm specialising in investment management software solutions for blue-chip financial services firms looking for mid to senior level developers to expand the team as part of the company’s growth strategy.