Mustek expects big earnings increase

Mustek has issued a trading statement, alerting shareholders that its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2021 will be substantially different from last year.

“Mustek has a reasonable degree of certainty that, for the year ended 30 June 2021, headline earnings per share and basic earnings per share will be at least 190% higher than that reported in the previous financial year, but does not yet have a reasonable degree of certainty of the specific percentage or range difference,” it states.

The group expects that basic earnings per share will be at least 359,75 cents (190% higher than the 124,05 cents reported in the previous financial year), while headline earnings per share will be at least 368,68 cents (190% higher than the 127,13 cents reported in the previous financial year).