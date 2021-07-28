Senior Back End Software Developer (CH685) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client, a is a team of multidisciplinary people who build great software products with offices in Stellenbosch, and a flexible remote-working policy.
We are looking for an experienced Back End Developer to produce high quality software solutions. Youll be part of a cross-functional team thats responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment.
About the company
We are serious about delivering products that unlock value for our clients. We value great user experiences and work to build internal value through IoT and our own research and development. We are part of a larger family of companies.
The position
As a back end Developer, you should be comfortable around back-end coding languages, development frameworks, third-party libraries and deployment technologies. You should also be a team player. Mobile experience (hybrid or native) would be a bonus, but is not required.
Position competencies
- Work with development teams, product managers and clients to design software solutions
- Design and implement cloud based back-end solutions
- Design client-side and server-side architecture
- Develop and manage well-functioning databases and applications
- Design and implement effective APIs (REST / GraphQL)
- Test software to ensure responsiveness and efficiency
- Troubleshoot, debug and upgrade software
- Facilitate clear communications with and around the team
Technical experience
We are looking for candidates that have experience in some or all of the following:
- Software and Architecture design
- Cloud computing using AWS or GCP
- js, Python or other language used in cloud computing
- Experience with Relational and NoSQL databases
- Linux, Docker
- CI/CD (eg Jenkins, TeamCity, Azure Pipelines etc)
Requirements
- Minimum 8 years of development experience
- Relevant B.Sc or B.Eng university degree; Hons. or higher is preferable. Good academic performance, exceptional in software development / programming courses
Non-Technical Characteristics
- Independent Problem solver and analytical thinker
- Perseverance
- Ability to work under pressure
- Dependable, responsible and collaborative
- Able to work well in a team as well as individually
- Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions
- Self-motivated and able to demonstrate initiative
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Excitement about technology
- Ability to effectively manage complex projects and priorities
Perks
- Work within an experienced and dynamic team
- Innovative, fast paced and fun work environment
- Flexible, outcomes-oriented culture
- We are serious about work-life balance
- Daily meals and great coffee at the office
General:
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful
- In keeping with our clients employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.