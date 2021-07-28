Senior Java Developer at Large Insurer

Jul 28, 2021

Role PurposeYou will be responsible for technical design, development, and implementation of end-to-end client facing applications, business/technical capabilities and frameworks.

Responsibilities and work outputs
-Design and develop highly performant Angular applications.
– Consume secured REST API’s.
– Adhere to architecture principles and policies.
– Experience designing n-tiered applications (multi layered architecture).
– Contribute in design sessions.
– Analyse impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates.
– Produce code that is easily maintainable.
– Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications.
– Adhere to technical standards.
– Produce code that is well documented.
– Assist other developers.

  • Perform quality assurance checks / code reviews.

  • Contribute to the establishment of best practice standards.

  • Prepare technical specifications.
  • Perform unit and system testing.
  • Work closely with Site Reliability Engineering to ensure deliverables are automated and monitored
  • Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to.
  • Adhere to deadlines.

Languages:
– Java 8

  • JavaScript / TypeScript
  • SQL
    Frameworks and specs:
  • Java EE 7+
  • Spring Boot
  • Angular 2+
  • REST service design (Open API) and Implementation
  • Consuming Rest/SOAP based services
    Runtimes and tools:
  • Apache Maven
  • NodeJS
  • Git / Gitlab
  • Jenkins
  • Ansible Methodologies:
  • Scrum

Desired Skills:

  • Java

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

A large Insurance Client of ours is looking for a Java Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position