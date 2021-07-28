Senior Java Developer at Large Insurer

Role PurposeYou will be responsible for technical design, development, and implementation of end-to-end client facing applications, business/technical capabilities and frameworks.
Responsibilities and work outputs
-Design and develop highly performant Angular applications.
– Consume secured REST API’s.
– Adhere to architecture principles and policies.
– Experience designing n-tiered applications (multi layered architecture).
– Contribute in design sessions.
– Analyse impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates.
– Produce code that is easily maintainable.
– Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications.
– Adhere to technical standards.
– Produce code that is well documented.
– Assist other developers.
-
Perform quality assurance checks / code reviews.
-
Contribute to the establishment of best practice standards.
- Prepare technical specifications.
- Perform unit and system testing.
- Work closely with Site Reliability Engineering to ensure deliverables are automated and monitored
- Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to.
- Adhere to deadlines.
Languages:
– Java 8
- JavaScript / TypeScript
- SQL
Frameworks and specs:
- Java EE 7+
- Spring Boot
- Angular 2+
- REST service design (Open API) and Implementation
- Consuming Rest/SOAP based services
Runtimes and tools:
- Apache Maven
- NodeJS
- Git / Gitlab
- Jenkins
- Ansible Methodologies:
- Scrum
Desired Skills:
- Java
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
A large Insurance Client of ours is looking for a Java Developer