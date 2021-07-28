Senior Java Developer at Large Insurer

Role PurposeYou will be responsible for technical design, development, and implementation of end-to-end client facing applications, business/technical capabilities and frameworks.

Responsibilities and work outputs

-Design and develop highly performant Angular applications.

– Consume secured REST API’s.

– Adhere to architecture principles and policies.

– Experience designing n-tiered applications (multi layered architecture).

– Contribute in design sessions.

– Analyse impact of proposed changes to programs and provide estimates.

– Produce code that is easily maintainable.

– Produce code that adheres to functional and technical specifications.

– Adhere to technical standards.

– Produce code that is well documented.

– Assist other developers.

Perform quality assurance checks / code reviews.

Contribute to the establishment of best practice standards.

Prepare technical specifications.

Perform unit and system testing.

Work closely with Site Reliability Engineering to ensure deliverables are automated and monitored

Ensure audit, security and access control requirements are adhered to.

Adhere to deadlines.

Languages:

– Java 8

JavaScript / TypeScript

SQL

Frameworks and specs:

Frameworks and specs: Java EE 7+

Spring Boot

Angular 2+

REST service design (Open API) and Implementation

Consuming Rest/SOAP based services

Runtimes and tools:

Runtimes and tools: Apache Maven

NodeJS

Git / Gitlab

Jenkins

Ansible Methodologies:

Scrum

Desired Skills:

Java

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

A large Insurance Client of ours is looking for a Java Developer

