Senior Platform Engineer/ DevOps Engineer

We are looking for a strong DevOps/ Platform Engineer for an amazing team. We require someone very technical who can also add great value with regards to management responsibilities. The team and company are based in Cape Town, but they are happy to look at someone who can work remotely from within South Africa.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town/ Remote

Level: Senior/ Lead

Build high performing, scalable enterprise grade platforms that enable business agility and rapid deployment within an ever-changing business environment. This is achieved by embracing system and design thinking to implement platforms leveraging software automation principles and data driven insights.

Experience in DevOps practices

CI/CD

Experience in leveraging and deploying into AWS

Experience with APM tooling like Dynatrace, NewRelic

Experience in scripting languages such as Bash / Python / Ruby

Ability to resolve defects in any programming language and across Networking, Firewalls, Load Balancers, Operating Systems, etc.

Take full accountability for end-to-end platform performance and resulting customer experience across development, test and production instances.

Build sustainable platforms that satisfy customer requirements

Lead the resolution of platform service issues; Lead the development and deployment lifecycle for platform / platform components as a service

Align teams to service Improvement & innovation plan requirements and drive effective implementation

Own the design of the platform deployment system and associated tools, hardware, processes, role assignments, dependencies, and documentation

Take full accountability for delivering an optimal Platform Engineering cost model

Apply & maintain all Group risk (e.g. Architecture, development etc.), governance, compliance & regulatory standards and frameworks

Update/ develop & maintain all application documentation

Coach & mentor other engineers. Participate in peer reviews, testing, problem solving.

Please note that these are just some of the key requirements of the position; Im happy to share the full spec on request.

