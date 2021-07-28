Senior Systems Developer at Headhunters

Jul 28, 2021

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is looking for an experienced Senior Systems Developer.

Required Knowledge, Skills, Qualifications and Experience

  • Proven track record with minimum of 5 years of experience preferred.
  • BSc, BIT, MSc, MIT or other relevant qualifications preferred.
  • Microsoft, AWS or other certifications preferred.
  • Knowledge of and experience with as much of the following as possible is preferred:
  • Development
    • Web, Windows & Mobile Development
    • .NET Framework and Core
    • NET, MVC, Web API and Core
    • HTML, CSS, JavaScript and TypeScript
    • jQuery, Angular and React
    • ORM (EF, EF Core, LLBLGen Pro etc.)
    • Web Services (REST & SOAP)
    • Databases
    • SQL Server 2012-2019
    • Database Design
    • Database Administration
  • Applications
    • Windows Server 2012-2019
    • Internet Information Services (IIS)
    • Visual Studio and Azure DevOps
    • Git source control

Key Roles & Responsibilities

  • Lead the delivery of high-quality Digital Transformation, Software Development and other solutions based on offerings, on time and within budget
  • Assist with Technical Presales, Planning and Implementation, Testing/Quality Assurance, Business/Systems Analysis and Project Management
  • Meet goals and targets that are aligned with those of the organisation
  • Commit to continuous improvement and on-going skills development

Please note that, should you not receive a response on your application within 2 weeks after applying, your application was unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position