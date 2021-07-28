Senior Systems Engineer at Tower Group

An exciting opportunity has become for a Senior Systems Engineer in Durban. The ideal candidate would manage, maintain, support and upgrade ISP, Client Servers and Network Infrastructure.

Key Responsibilities

Maintenance of our ISP network and hosting environment, including mail, DNS, firewall, web and all virtual server environments.

Effective involvement in projects and the rollout of solutions to clients.

Managing the integrity of the network, server deployment, and security.

Provide technical support in terms of hardware, software, systems and administration

Provide after-hours support on rotation with the team

Create, oversee and test security measures (e.g. access authentication and disaster recovery)

Build and document network management and telemetry road maps for infrastructure and services

Integrate network management platforms into the Microsoft cloud for new and existing technologies

Experience in workload deployments to public clouds: Amazon, Azure, etc

Architecture and design of fault tolerant systems

Essential competencies

Advanced server systems administration (Linux/Unix)

Advanced networking routing, switching, firewalling and general IP networking experience

Advanced DNS administration

VMware, HyperV, ESXi and related

A minimum of 5 years experience installing, maintaining, and supporting a corporate/ISP infrastructure environment.

A minimum of 5 years working experience as an IT support technician and directly supporting end-users, both face-to-face and remotely

A minimum of 5 years experience installing, maintaining and supporting corporate network environments (LAN & WAN)

VPN and WAN setup/support

Indepth understanding of BGP, OSPF, MPLS, VOIP, VPN

CCNA/CCNP (or equivalent)

SAN/NAS technologies

Advantageous skills

Mail server experience (Postfix, Sendmail, Exim, Antispam/Antivirus, DNSBL, SMTP protocol & general mail routing)

Wireless networking

LAMP stack

Mikrotik

BGP, OSPF, MPLS, VOIP, VPN

PHP & WordPress admin

Veeam

Fortinet

Microsoft Office 365 and Azure experience

Experience with helpdesk ticketing systems such as OTRS, Zendesk & osTicket, Heat, Remedy, etc.

Microsoft certifications, including MCSA-O365 and MS900/MD101/MS101/MS500

Microsoft Azure certifications in AZ103/AZ300/AZ500

Learn more/Apply for this position