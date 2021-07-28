Senior Systems Engineer at Tower Group

An exciting opportunity has become for a Senior Systems Engineer in Durban. The ideal candidate would manage, maintain, support and upgrade ISP, Client Servers and Network Infrastructure.
Key Responsibilities
- Maintenance of our ISP network and hosting environment, including mail, DNS, firewall, web and all virtual server environments.
- Effective involvement in projects and the rollout of solutions to clients.
- Managing the integrity of the network, server deployment, and security.
- Provide technical support in terms of hardware, software, systems and administration
- Provide after-hours support on rotation with the team
- Create, oversee and test security measures (e.g. access authentication and disaster recovery)
- Build and document network management and telemetry road maps for infrastructure and services
- Integrate network management platforms into the Microsoft cloud for new and existing technologies
- Experience in workload deployments to public clouds: Amazon, Azure, etc
- Architecture and design of fault tolerant systems
Essential competencies
- Advanced server systems administration (Linux/Unix)
- Advanced networking routing, switching, firewalling and general IP networking experience
- Advanced DNS administration
- VMware, HyperV, ESXi and related
- A minimum of 5 years experience installing, maintaining, and supporting a corporate/ISP infrastructure environment.
- A minimum of 5 years working experience as an IT support technician and directly supporting end-users, both face-to-face and remotely
- A minimum of 5 years experience installing, maintaining and supporting corporate network environments (LAN & WAN)
- VPN and WAN setup/support
- Indepth understanding of BGP, OSPF, MPLS, VOIP, VPN
- CCNA/CCNP (or equivalent)
- SAN/NAS technologies
Advantageous skills
- Mail server experience (Postfix, Sendmail, Exim, Antispam/Antivirus, DNSBL, SMTP protocol & general mail routing)
- Wireless networking
- LAMP stack
- Mikrotik
- BGP, OSPF, MPLS, VOIP, VPN
- PHP & WordPress admin
- Veeam
- Fortinet
- Microsoft Office 365 and Azure experience
- Experience with helpdesk ticketing systems such as OTRS, Zendesk & osTicket, Heat, Remedy, etc.
- Microsoft certifications, including MCSA-O365 and MS900/MD101/MS101/MS500
- Microsoft Azure certifications in AZ103/AZ300/AZ500