Senior Technician â€“ Concentrated Products at Headhunters

Senior Technician – Concentrated Products at Headhunters

Our prominent client in the FMCG industry is currently looking to employ a Senior Technician Concentrated Products. (EE position)

Qualification / Experience:

The successful candidate will have a Diploma in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering or similar qualification.

Preferred candidates will have a minimum of 5 years experience gained in automated food or beverages manufacturing environment.

Previous knowledge and experience of dairy processing equipment, especially cheese, butter, and milk powder, will be advantageous

The successful candidate will report to the Maintenance Superintendent and will be responsible for:

Preventative and breakdown maintenance on electrical, mechanical and instrumentation equipment, assisting with projects and continuous improvements, developing and training of subordinates.

Overtime, standby and shift work may need to be worked as required.

Please note: Statements of results are not accepted, when submitting your application please include certified copy of the original Senior Certificate, ID and relevant qualification.

