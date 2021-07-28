Technical Lead at Tower Group

My client, a well-established IT House in Durban has an urgent requirement for a Technical Lead. The ideal candidate will provide advanced technical support in an effective and professional manner to internal and external stakeholders, in addition to providing leadership to the technical team.

Key Responsibilities

Be accountable for effecting remote and onsite IT support to all internal and external stakeholders, in the recording and resolution of all IT support tickets logged and/or calls taken.

Provide technical support and knowledge in terms of hardware, software, systems and administration.

Ensure expected service levels and response times are adhered to.

Follow the company processes to effectively escalate matters with efficient resolutions.

Maintain constant communication with end users, engineers, partners and third-party service providers on all matters that require technical support.

Provide mentorship and drive learning initiatives within the team.

Manage and lead various cloud related and technical projects for key client accounts.

Perform regular client site inspections.

Develop and implement standard operating procedures and technical methodologies used in a technology driven business.

Be a Microsoft 365 evangelist with customers, partners and external communities.

Minimum Requirements

5-7 years working experience as an IT support technician and directly supporting end-users, both face-to-face and remotely

5-7 years experience troubleshooting and upgrading desktop/workstation and server hardware

5-7 years experience installing, maintaining and supporting corporate network environments (LAN & WAN)

Comprehensive knowledge of Windows and Apple operating systems

Experience troubleshooting and setting up mobile devices, especially those on the Android and iOS platforms

Windows Server and SBS operating systems

Microsoft Office 365 Administration and migration

Azure experience support and administration of Azure based infrastructure

Microsoft Office application suite

Advanced networking routers, access points, switches & firewalls

DHCP Servers, Active Directory

VPN and WAN setup/support

Microsoft Exchange Server

Experience in Disaster Recovery applications, processes and procedures

Experience having worked with a helpdesk ticketing system such as OTRS, Zendesk & osTicket, Heat, Remedy, etc.

Microsoft certifications in AZ103/MS100 & MS101

Advantageous skills

Other cloud-based technologies AWS, IBM, Google

Advanced networking Firewalls (Mikrotik, Cisco, Juniper, Fortinet)

Linux operating systems

MCSE or equivalent

VMware & Hyper-V

