Technical Lead at Tower Group

My client, a well-established IT House in Durban has an urgent requirement for a Technical Lead. The ideal candidate will provide advanced technical support in an effective and professional manner to internal and external stakeholders, in addition to providing leadership to the technical team.
Key Responsibilities
- Be accountable for effecting remote and onsite IT support to all internal and external stakeholders, in the recording and resolution of all IT support tickets logged and/or calls taken.
- Provide technical support and knowledge in terms of hardware, software, systems and administration.
- Ensure expected service levels and response times are adhered to.
- Follow the company processes to effectively escalate matters with efficient resolutions.
- Maintain constant communication with end users, engineers, partners and third-party service providers on all matters that require technical support.
- Provide mentorship and drive learning initiatives within the team.
- Manage and lead various cloud related and technical projects for key client accounts.
- Perform regular client site inspections.
- Develop and implement standard operating procedures and technical methodologies used in a technology driven business.
- Be a Microsoft 365 evangelist with customers, partners and external communities.
Minimum Requirements
- 5-7 years working experience as an IT support technician and directly supporting end-users, both face-to-face and remotely
- 5-7 years experience troubleshooting and upgrading desktop/workstation and server hardware
- 5-7 years experience installing, maintaining and supporting corporate network environments (LAN & WAN)
- Comprehensive knowledge of Windows and Apple operating systems
- Experience troubleshooting and setting up mobile devices, especially those on the Android and iOS platforms
- Windows Server and SBS operating systems
- Microsoft Office 365 Administration and migration
- Azure experience support and administration of Azure based infrastructure
- Microsoft Office application suite
- Advanced networking routers, access points, switches & firewalls
- DHCP Servers, Active Directory
- VPN and WAN setup/support
- Microsoft Exchange Server
- Experience in Disaster Recovery applications, processes and procedures
- Experience having worked with a helpdesk ticketing system such as OTRS, Zendesk & osTicket, Heat, Remedy, etc.
- Microsoft certifications in AZ103/MS100 & MS101
Advantageous skills
- Other cloud-based technologies AWS, IBM, Google
- Advanced networking Firewalls (Mikrotik, Cisco, Juniper, Fortinet)
- Linux operating systems
- MCSE or equivalent
VMware & Hyper-V