UI UX Designer

Requirements

Previous relevant working experience as a UI/UX Designer essential

Understanding of interaction design principles

Knowledge of industry tools such as Sketch, InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Zeplin, amongst others.

Business know-how: Understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate company goals and objectives into digital experiences

Adaptability

Excellent communication, collaboration and teamwork

Problem-solving

Design thinking

A user-centric mindset

Attention to detail

Creative and analytical approach

Responsibilities

Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers

Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps

Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets

Build page navigation buttons and search fields

Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look like

Create original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches and tables)

Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders

Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)

Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback

Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors and images

Plan and conduct user research and competitor analysis

Interpret data and qualitative feedback

Create user stories, personas, and storyboards

Determine information architecture and create sitemaps

Create prototypes and wireframes

Conduct usability testing

Desired Skills:

UX Design

UI Design

Sketch

InVision

AdobeXD

InDesign

Illustrator

Zeplin

attention to detail

user requirements

storyboards

process flows

sitemaps

UI mockups

UI prototypes

usability testing

wireframes

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client solves core strategic problems of global companies using the latest advances in AI, cloud and engineering. They help their clients optimise their large networks to better serve their customers. With offices in the UK and South Africa, they deliver products and solutions on a global scale.

Employer & Job Benefits:

performance bonus

learning budget

10 days study leave

