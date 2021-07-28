Requirements
- Previous relevant working experience as a UI/UX Designer essential
- Understanding of interaction design principles
- Knowledge of industry tools such as Sketch, InVision, Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, Zeplin, amongst others.
- Business know-how: Understanding of business metrics and the ability to translate company goals and objectives into digital experiences
- Adaptability
- Excellent communication, collaboration and teamwork
- Problem-solving
- Design thinking
- A user-centric mindset
- Attention to detail
- Creative and analytical approach
Responsibilities
- Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product managers and engineers
- Illustrate design ideas using storyboards, process flows and sitemaps
- Design graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs and widgets
- Build page navigation buttons and search fields
- Develop UI mockups and prototypes that clearly illustrate how sites function and look like
- Create original graphic designs (e.g. images, sketches and tables)
- Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders
- Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)
- Conduct layout adjustments based on user feedback
- Adhere to style standards on fonts, colors and images
- Plan and conduct user research and competitor analysis
- Interpret data and qualitative feedback
- Create user stories, personas, and storyboards
- Determine information architecture and create sitemaps
- Create prototypes and wireframes
- Conduct usability testing
Desired Skills:
- UX Design
- UI Design
- Sketch
- InVision
- AdobeXD
- InDesign
- Illustrator
- Zeplin
- attention to detail
- user requirements
- storyboards
- process flows
- sitemaps
- UI mockups
- UI prototypes
- usability testing
- wireframes
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client solves core strategic problems of global companies using the latest advances in AI, cloud and engineering. They help their clients optimise their large networks to better serve their customers. With offices in the UK and South Africa, they deliver products and solutions on a global scale.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- performance bonus
- learning budget
- 10 days study leave