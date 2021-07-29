Business Analyst

Seeking intermediate to senior Business Analysts! Apply now or miss out!

Job & Company Description:

My client who is based in the North of Johannesburg specialised in providing innovative and ground-breaking solutions. They are in the market of implementing, and supporting end-to-end systems, i.e. providing business solutions to their customers. They are looking for BAs to join their team. This will involve conducting stakeholder analysis, planning the requirements for the management process, modelling business requirements by using BPMN preferred (UML is also acceptable) as well as supporting the project management function.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

At least 5 years experience as a business or systems analyst

Experience with BPM, Case Management, Workflow Solutions

Bachelors Degree or equivalent

BA Certificate/Diploma (advantageous)

Valid drivers license and own reliable transport

Clean Credit and Criminal record

Willing to travel regionally and internationally

