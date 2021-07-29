Business Analyst Associate

The purpose of this job is to work with data to help the organisation make better business decisions.
By utilising techniques from a range of disciplines, including computer programming, mathematics, and statistics.
Draw conclusions from data to describe, predict, and improve business performance.
To turn data into information, information into insight and insight into business decisions.
Desired Skills:
- Knowledge of relevant relational database Management systems
- Strong IT and mathematical skills
- solid understanding of data sources
- data organisation and storage
- Excellent numerical and analytical skills
- Familiarity with other relational databases (MS Access)
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree