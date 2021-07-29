Business Analyst Associate

The purpose of this job is to work with data to help the organisation make better business decisions.

By utilising techniques from a range of disciplines, including computer programming, mathematics, and statistics.

Draw conclusions from data to describe, predict, and improve business performance.

To turn data into information, information into insight and insight into business decisions.

Desired Skills:

Knowledge of relevant relational database Management systems

Strong IT and mathematical skills

solid understanding of data sources

data organisation and storage

Excellent numerical and analytical skills

Familiarity with other relational databases (MS Access)

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position