C# Developer

Calling all C# developers: Are you looking to advance your career and join a well-established organization? Contact me now!

Job & Company Description:

Our client believes in the growth and development of people. They are seeking junior to intermediate developers to join their team. This will involve working with their internal system and improving this to ensure the satisfaction of their end-users.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

BSc in Computer Science or related field

Minimum 2 Years C#.Net experience

Working with technologies such as C#, ASP.Net, SQL, JQuery, CSS and HTML

Team Player

Dynamic & Energetic

