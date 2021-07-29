Our client in the financial services industry is looking for a Data Analyst to join their dynamic team in Sandton – JHB.
The purpose of this job is to work with data to help the organisation make better business decisions. By utilising techniques from a range of disciplines, including computer programming, mathematics, and statistics. Draw conclusions from data to describe, predict, and improve business performance. To turn data into information, information into insight and insight into business decisions.
Outputs (include but is not limited to):
- Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports
- Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems
-
Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality
-
Using tools and techniques to visualise data in easy-to-understand formats, such as diagrams and graphs
-
To perform/apply data modelling, data cleansing and data enrichment techniques
- Preparing reports and dashboards and presenting these to management and/or external
stakeholders
- Locate and define new process improvement opportunities
- Attending all meetings relevant to Business Intelligence/Data Management
- Work with Management to prioritize business and information needs
- Adhoc tasks as allocated or required by Management
Desired Skills:
- Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)
- Relevant tertiary qualification
- a Degree in mathematics
- Computer Science
- Statistics or Economics or any relevant data science degrees (MSc Data Science
- MSc Big Data
- MSc Business Analytics)
- Knowledge of relevant relational database Management systems
- Strong IT and mathematical skills
- A solid understanding of data sources
- data organisation and storage
- Excellent numerical and analytical skills
- Ability to analyse data for reporting purpose and analyse trends
- In-depth knowledge of statistical methodologies and data analysis and storage
- Ability to write comprehensive reports
- Attention to detail when working with data to make accurate conclusions and predictions/assumptions
- Familiarity with other relational databases (MS Access)
- Methodical and Logical thought process
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Market Related.
Please consider your application unsuccessful, should you not hear back from us within 14 days.