Data Analyst

Our client in the financial services industry is looking for a Data Analyst to join their dynamic team in Sandton – JHB.

The purpose of this job is to work with data to help the organisation make better business decisions. By utilising techniques from a range of disciplines, including computer programming, mathematics, and statistics. Draw conclusions from data to describe, predict, and improve business performance. To turn data into information, information into insight and insight into business decisions.

Outputs (include but is not limited to):

Interpret data, analyse results using statistical techniques and provide ongoing reports

Acquire data from primary or secondary data sources and maintain databases/data systems

Develop and implement databases, data collection systems, data analytics and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality

Using tools and techniques to visualise data in easy-to-understand formats, such as diagrams and graphs

To perform/apply data modelling, data cleansing and data enrichment techniques

Preparing reports and dashboards and presenting these to management and/or external

stakeholders

Locate and define new process improvement opportunities

Attending all meetings relevant to Business Intelligence/Data Management

Work with Management to prioritize business and information needs

Adhoc tasks as allocated or required by Management

Desired Skills:

Grade 12 or equivalent (Essential)

Relevant tertiary qualification

a Degree in mathematics

Computer Science

Statistics or Economics or any relevant data science degrees (MSc Data Science

MSc Big Data

MSc Business Analytics)

Knowledge of relevant relational database Management systems

Strong IT and mathematical skills

A solid understanding of data sources

data organisation and storage

Excellent numerical and analytical skills

Ability to analyse data for reporting purpose and analyse trends

In-depth knowledge of statistical methodologies and data analysis and storage

Ability to write comprehensive reports

Attention to detail when working with data to make accurate conclusions and predictions/assumptions

Familiarity with other relational databases (MS Access)

Methodical and Logical thought process

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Market Related.

