Data Scientist Specialist (Corporate)

Ensure that all activities and duties are carried out in full compliance with regulatory requirements, Enterprise Wide Risk Management Framework and internal Barclays Policies and Policy Standards. Understand and manage risks and risk events (incidents) relevant to the role.

The overall function of the Data Scientist role is to frame and solve business problems, and pursue business opportunities through a data-centric approach. This approach involves the analysis of big-data and to provide the framework and blueprints in order to design information solutions for various business areas. This will incorporate design aspects around the capture and cleaning of data; the analysis and interpretation of data; and the communication of insights and recommendations to various partners in IT and Business that will provide input into innovative or new solutions to business products and services.

Accountability: Frame Problem/Opportunity and Capture Data

Build and maintain strong relationships with the business and IT to develop an understanding of business strategy and objectives, identifying the implications to define the data modeling goals for designated project areas

Lead the data acquisition, data mining, and overall project management duties related to one or more existing analytics project areas

Partner with Business to identify inefficiencies and potential root causes

Design, develop and establish the relevant frameworks, models and business practices to drive the data-centric approach to understanding current business problems and strategy, with the provision of input into solutions

Accountability: Analytics and Data Modeling

Meet with Business Unit Representatives to identify, interpret and document/review business requirements and needs aligned to the strategic direction of the organisation

Understand business concerns or problems both strategic and operational and map and translate business problems into trackable analytical problems, relaying results in common business language with managerial implications

Analyse data across multiple systems and multiple formats and provide analytics and information that provide integrated views necessary to assist with business concerns

Perform formal quality assessment of requirements with business and project manager where applicable

Develop and analyze analytical data sets across multiple sources of data, creating meaningful visualizations and design and implement creative approaches to predictive modeling problems

Design, develop and run model assessments, validation, enhancement activities and balancing procedures to ensure integrity of data

Partner with IT to effectively migrate analytical models from prototype to production

Design and drive integration and application of analytical model results with business partners, ensuring benefits realised

Accountability: Communication

Ensure that all data analytics and design are communicate in a business related manner ensuring a constant link between how data inputs and outputs affect business strategy and outcomes

Create and deliver Business-oriented insights as to where the problems/opportunities lie and how resources may best be allocated to engage with those

Qualifications & Experience

B. Sc Computer Science or B.Com Informatics (Post Grad Preferable)

4 Years Technical Experience in Data Mapping, Modeling etc.

Experience in Eb Programming in HTML; CSS or Javascript

Knowledge & Skills: (Maximum of 6)

Hadoop; Java, Python, SQL; Hive and pig Skills

Knowledge of Data Mining, Machine Learning and text analysis

Knowledge of Excel, SAS, Matlab

Statistical Knowledge/Skill (Correlation, multivariate regression etc)

Communication and Presentations skills (Create story around data)

Flare; HighCharts; Amcharts; Google Visualization; APU Tableu Skills

Competencies: (Maximum of 8 competencies)

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Entrepreneurial and commercial thinking

Relating and networking

Persuading and influencing

Analysing

Creating and innovating

Presenting and Communicating Information

