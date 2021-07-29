Full Stack Developer (.NET Core & ReactJS) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:The coding expertise of a Full Stack Developer with strong .Net Core & ReactJS is sought by an innovative Investment Firm to join its team developing new solutions & supporting existing systems in a challenging environment. web applications. The firm follows a Microservices approach where Backend services are built primarily of RESTful APIs using .NET Core whilst frontends are written as ReactJS single page applications. You should be highly autonomous, detail oriented and possesses strong written and verbal communication skills. You will require a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Engineering/Business Science or other Analytical/Quantitative field, have 3+ years coding and systems design experience using .Net, .Net Core, C#, C++ Java or JavaScript, be strong proficiency in Front End tool ReactJS, have used SQL Server/PostgreSQL and experience interacting with business users to understand requirements and manage the implementation of system [URL Removed] with business users, Business Analysts and other Developers to understand new requirements.

Write technical specifications and develop new functionality to required standards and deadlines.

Participate in design and planning sessions.

Understand how the existing systems work, how they fit into the overall architecture and what they achieve for the business.

Analyse issues reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members.

Testing and deployment of code changes.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Degree or Diploma in an Analytical, Quantitative field such as Computer Science, Engineering, Business Science or similar.

Candidates should demonstrate a track record of achievement in the top 25% of their peer group.

Experience/Skills

3+ Years experience in systems design and coding in Microsoft .NET, .NET Core, C#, C++, Java or JavaScript.

Front End tool ReactJS.

Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server or PostgreSQL.

Knowledge of Software Engineering practices for the full Software Development Life Cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing.

Interacting with business users to understand requirements and manage the implementation of system changes.

Advantageous

Microservices.

Docker and Kubernetes.

Message Queueing Technologies such as RabbitMQ.

Event driven architecture.

Cloud (preferably AWS).

ATTRIBUTES:

A positive, can-do attitude, willing to learn and persevere.

Willingness to take initiative and responsibility.

Ability to meet deadlines and deal with pressure.

Able to work effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team members.

Strong analytical & mathematical skills.

