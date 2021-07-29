Full Stack Java Developer Semi Remote @ R900 PH at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An opportunity to work on cutting edge technical solutions within the automotive industry. The project work is extensive and includes self driving cars and electric powered vehicles.

If you are an experienced (10 plus years commercial development experience), a passionate technologist, with Full Stack experience and you’re looking for an interesting new challenge for the last half of 2021 this may be for you.

The technology environment includes the following:

10+ years

Angular 6 7 8

Java 8

J2EE

JDBC

Junit

JPQL

Openshift

Docker

Kubernetes

Jenkins

JavaScript

Typescript

Maven

Gradle

PostgreSQL

Apigee

Webpack

Reference Number for this position is GZ51846 which is a contract position working remotely offering a contract rate of between R800 to R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

