INTERMEDIATE .NET DEVELOPER- JHB NORTH- R700K PA at E-MERGE IT RECRUITMENT

NEW WORK! This is an eye-popping, award-winning software platform and dev shop; they are so cool & they are looking for Software Developer to join their remote set-up. Their key focus is on customer engagement/ feedback and they seem rather brilliant at what they do.

Your job will involve more than just coding: you will shape the tech stack used; advise on architecture decisions; you will create code that can handle loads of data. You will also get involved in a close-knit team culture who enjoy collaboration & forward thinking.

In order to land an interview, we are looking for the following:

6 years as an avid Coder

You are skilled in basic web tools such as: HTML, CSS, JavaScript

Key skills include C#, Net Core, SQL with Angular/Vue.js on the front-end

Node.js

RubyOnRails

Understanding of microservices & RESTful APIs is key

You have a good sense of humor

Reference Number for this position is ND53048 which is a permanent position based in JHB North offering a cost to company of R700k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact NicoleD on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

