Intermediate to Senior C# Developers

Are you always looking for the next best thing in the software development space? Are you interested in learning new technologies? Then grab this exciting opportunity!

Job & Company Description:

Our client who is a leader in the operation of Pay-Television and internet subscriber platforms are looking for intermediate to senior developers to join their team. Individuals should be bright, innovative and a team player. Multiple positions available!

Responsibilities include:

– performing object oriented programming and database creation

– interpreting written business requirements and technical specification documents

– developing system architecture, design and code in accordance to the clients’ requirements

– performing coding to written technical specifications as well as analyses of business requirements

– coordinating and collaborating with other team members to design, build and manage websites

– Optimising and customising existing products

– Configuration and normalisation

– Integrating with REST API web service solutions (JSON and XML)

– Management of SQL server administration

– Pure development

Job Experience & Skills Required:

BSc Computer Science or related IT Degree

At least 3years programming experience using C#, ASP.NET, Node.js, JavaScript, CSS, XML, HTML, JQuery

Experience in using MSSQL 2014 and Visual studio 2015

Experience with WCF and SoapUI

IIS Management experience

SQL Server administration

SQL Server query language

