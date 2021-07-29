IT Developer at Headhunters

Our client based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Developer.

Main purpose of the position:

The Developer Role is a position that requires knowledge across multiple areas of Software Development, using multiple languages. The Developer will be responsible for further development on existing platforms, projects, applications and websites, as well as new projects.

Key Performance Areas:

Design, Develop, Test and Document Web Applications.

Design, Develop, Test and Document Mobile Applications (Apple & Android).

Develop Website Layouts/User Interfaces by using Standard HTML/CSS Practices.

Develop Website Layouts/User Interfaces using Page Builders:

WordPress.

Gridbox.

Integrate data from various platforms.

Personal Attributes:

Must be able to work under pressure.

Must be Self-Motivated and able to work under general supervision, with close attention to detail.

Must be a good Team Player as the nature of the role requires comfortable interaction and liaison with Management, Co-Workers, and clients.

Ability to produce accurate results within prescribed deadlines.

Neatness in work essential.

Passion for the IT Industry.

Results driven, positive and professional disposition.

Client service skills and customer approach.

Excellent Interpersonal; verbal and written communication skills.

Problem Solving and Troubleshooting skills essential.

Excellent time management skills.

Positive, confident approach to work and colleagues.

Honest and reliable.

Self-Motivated.

Sober Habits.

Drivers license and own transport essential.

Technical Knowledge and Skills:

Experience and Qualifications:

Knowledge of Basic Coding Languages:

C++.

HTML.

Java.

JavaScript.

Python.

Visual Basic.

C#.

PHP.

Minimum of 2 years in a Developer Role.

Good knowledge of SEO.

Good knowledge of APIs.

Good knowledge of Google Ads.

Good knowledge of Database Administration (SQL, MySql, MariaDB).

Knowledge of PowerBi advantageous.

