Junior IT Technician

- We are looking for candidates to work for our client who have an IT Qualification and willing to learn and gain experience
- Candidates must have a clean criminal record
- Must be prepared to work Mondays – Saturdays
- Willing to work until late ( 22h00)
- Must live close by ( Tembisa/Alexandra)
- The rate for this job is [URL Removed] per hour
YOU MAY EMAIL YOUR CV PLUS ALL QUALIFICATIONS TO [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- IT Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate