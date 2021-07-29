Junior IT Technician

We are looking for candidates to work for our client who have an IT Qualification and willing to learn and gain experience

Candidates must have a clean criminal record

Must be prepared to work Mondays – Saturdays

Willing to work until late ( 22h00)

Must live close by ( Tembisa/Alexandra)

The rate for this job is [URL Removed] per hour

YOU MAY EMAIL YOUR CV PLUS ALL QUALIFICATIONS TO [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

IT Skills

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position