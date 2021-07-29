Junior IT Technician

  • We are looking for candidates to work for our client who have an IT Qualification and willing to learn and gain experience
  • Candidates must have a clean criminal record
  • Must be prepared to work Mondays – Saturdays
  • Willing to work until late ( 22h00)
  • Must live close by ( Tembisa/Alexandra)
  • The rate for this job is [URL Removed] per hour

YOU MAY EMAIL YOUR CV PLUS ALL QUALIFICATIONS TO [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • IT Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • Less than 1 year

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

