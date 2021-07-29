Junior Software Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A cutting-edge Software Specialist in Stellenbosch seeks a talented Junior Software Engineer to join its team. You will help deliver Asset Management software to municipal clients. The ideal candidate must have a 3-year BSc. Computer Science or IT Degree from an accredited tertiary institution with a focus on Software Development, have 1-2 years work experience using Java and browser scripting languages, be knowledgeable about Relational databases, REST-based services, Version Control systems, financial systems integration & Unit and Integration [URL Removed] best practices for developing high quality software using organisation conventions and standards.

Complete tasks assigned to you in good time and by following your teams Definition of Done.

Study and broaden your knowledge of Technologies and Frameworks.

Use your own initiative to find information that enabled you to function productively; engage team members and other colleagues, reference online documentation or inspect the code base.

Familiarise yourself with Agile and SDLC.

Clear and articulated collaboration with team members and colleagues.

Take responsibility for your team and your own deliverables.

Provide enough tests and testing data for automated testing as run regularly by yourself, other Developers or the release system.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

3-Year BSc. Computer Science or IT Degree from a reputable institution with Software Development as the focus in the programme.

Experience/Skills

1 2 Years work experience in Java and browser scripting languages.

Relational databases.

REST-based services.

Working in teams following Agile/Scrum methodologies.

Financial systems integration and financial systems.

Version Control systems.

Testing approaches: Unit and Integration Testing etc.

ATTRIBUTES:

Above average communication skills.

Focused on continuous self-improvement.

Good coping skills when working under pressure: Assist the team in times when deadlines are looming.

Welcomes constructive criticism, embrace mentoring, willingness to upskill.

Work independently when required.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position