Mustek is up and running in Durban

Mustek’s KwaZulu-Natal operations are open for business.

The company’s offices and warehouse were ransacked and burned down during the riots earlier this month.

“We are grateful for your incredible patience, kindness, and continued support during this transitional period while we rebuild operations in KZN,” says regional manager Vishal Chunilall in a statement announcing the resumption of business in the region.

The service department has resumed operations at Mustek’s new Service Centre at 57 Underwood Road, Pinetown. This is the site of Mustek’s premises before it moved to its now-destroyed Riverhorse building.

Network connectivity to the facility is currently limited, but the service department is working to honour service commitments for equipment lost during the looting and fire damage.

Mustek’s sales staff continue to work from home and are available on email and their mobile phones.

The group is currently identifying a suitable location for its local warehouse and distribution centre.

“Local stockholding and custom PC assembly remain significant value drivers for our channel partners,” Chunilall states. “We aim to restore local assembly and distribution as a priority. Those announcements will follow soon.

“In the interim, we are able to fulfil orders via our centralised warehouse in Midrand, Gauteng.”