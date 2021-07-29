NBC Olympics selects Dell storage for Tokyo games

NBC Olympics, a division of the NBC Sports Group, has selected Dell Technologies to provide high performance storage systems for its production of the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, taking take place in Tokyo.

NBC Olympics will use the Dell EMC PowerScale family of storage systems to digitally store video content captured at the Tokyo Olympics for sharing with viewers in the US.

PowerScale, powered by Dell EMC OneFS software to easily unify storage clusters on a single intelligent file system, will store and manage petabytes of data – the equivalent of millions of gigabytes – across two NBC Olympics production locations in Japan and one remotely at its headquarters in the US.

“Like the gifted athletes selected to compete in the Olympics for the ultimate glory, Dell Technologies is honored to have been chosen to help NBCUniversal bring the powerful stories of victory and defeat to viewers worldwide,” says Jeff Boudreau, president and GM: infrastructure solutions group at Dell Technologies.

“With Dell EMC PowerScale, NBC Olympics will reliably store and simply manage more than 7 000 hours of athletic heroics across its networks and streaming platforms while making the experience for those watching remotely better than ever.”

Darryl Jefferson, vice-president: broadcast operations and technology at NBC Olympics, adds: “As we focus our lens on bringing athletes’ stories to our audience, the remarkable behind-the-scenes technological innovations involved in bringing those stories to life are crucial.

“Dell EMC PowerScale storage takes seamless collaboration to a truly global scale with the geo-diverse teams that produce the NBC Olympics. The scalable and flexible storage enables teams to exchange video and other content for our multi-platform deliveries.”