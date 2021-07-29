New CFO and chairman for Altron

Altron has appointed Nicholas Bofilatos as group chief financial officer and Stewart van Graan as chairman.

Bofilatos, who takes over from Cedric Miller, joined Altron in 2019 and was finance executive: change management. He has more than 15 years’ experience in finance leadership positions and was previously group CFO at Ctrack Holdings.

A chartered accountant by training, Bofilatos holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Pretoria as well as a Bachelor of Accounting Science (BCompt Hons) and Certificate in Theory of Accountancy from the University of South Africa.

“I am delighted to take over this role in a company with a rich history of innovation and to be part of the team moving it forward into our Altron 2.0 strategy of tripling operating income, maintaining a net debt to Ebitda of less than 1 and becoming a responsible environmental, social and corporate governance company,” says Bofilatos.

Van Graan is the new chairman of Altron, effective from 28 July 2021, following Mike Leeming’s retirement.

Van Graan has been an independent non-executive director of the Altron Board from 2017 and currently chairs the Altron Social Ethics and Sustainability Committee. He is a member of the Altron Audit Committee, the Altron Risk Committee and Altron Investment Committee.

Van Graan has a strong background in technology with a focus on commercial success and was formerly the MD of Dell South Africa and is the former GM of Dell’s business in Africa. Prior to leaving Dell in April 2017, he was the vice-president for the enterprise solutions business in the EMEA emerging markets. He also previously served as the chairperson of Dell in South Africa and the Dell Khulisa Academy. He also served on the advisory board of the University of Stellenbosch Business School and on the board of non-profit organisation Christel House school in Cape Town.

“I am honoured by this appointment which comes at an exciting time. We believe technology will be at the centre of the world’s recovery and our Altron 2.0 strategy is geared to assisting our customers on their digital transformation journeys,” says van Graan.

Prior to joining Dell, Van Graan spent 23 years at IBM in various positions, both locally and internationally. He currently serves as an independent non-executive director on the following boards: Old Mutual Limited and BankServAfrica. He also serves on the South African Revenue Services IT Advisory panel.