Project Manager

Jul 29, 2021

Main purpose of this role:

  • To oversee the portfolio of organizational projects, providing expert knowledge and support and monitoring progress and reporting on the portfolio status.
  • To manage projects/programmes directly.
  • To develop, introduce and iterate on an ongoing basis the organizations Project Delivery Approach.
  • The primary role of the Project Manager is to plan, staff, implement, control and evaluate assigned projects.

Job Level:

  • Team Leader – Focus on the delivery of specific results Specified Deliverables plus Team Enablement

Required minimum education and work experience:

  • Recognized project management Qualification ((PMP/APMP/Prince2/P30/PMBOK or equivalent)
  • Business Management degree or qualification desirable
  • Minimum 5 Years in a Project Management environment, with 2 years in the Information Security Industry and experience in project resource management
  • Proven understanding and awareness of current developments in the prevailing Cyber Security environment

Internal contracts:

  • Project team

External contract:

  • Project stakeholders

Key performance area:

  • Timeous and quality engagement with stakeholders
  • Collaborate with all project stakeholders to define and validate project requirements
  • Project Management and administration
  • Quality implementation and delivery of project requirements

Technical Knowledge / competencies:

  • Knowledge of project management process
  • Knowledge of project resource management and prioritization, to manage virtual or matrix project teams
  • Industry specific “technical” knowledge, detailed understanding and application
  • Knowledge of current developments in the prevailing Cyber Security environment
  • Skilled questioning abilities
  • Structured thinking

Behavioral competencies:

  • Ability to manage a range of projects types and complex business initiatives and change programmes
  • An ability to work through others and to effectively co-ordinate team activities
  • Ability to command others (basic communication skills and climate setting)
  • Self-management and action orientation including awareness of basic managerial style
  • Team player

Learn more/Apply for this position