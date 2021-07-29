Main purpose of this role:
- To oversee the portfolio of organizational projects, providing expert knowledge and support and monitoring progress and reporting on the portfolio status.
- To manage projects/programmes directly.
- To develop, introduce and iterate on an ongoing basis the organizations Project Delivery Approach.
- The primary role of the Project Manager is to plan, staff, implement, control and evaluate assigned projects.
Job Level:
- Team Leader – Focus on the delivery of specific results Specified Deliverables plus Team Enablement
Required minimum education and work experience:
- Recognized project management Qualification ((PMP/APMP/Prince2/P30/PMBOK or equivalent)
- Business Management degree or qualification desirable
- Minimum 5 Years in a Project Management environment, with 2 years in the Information Security Industry and experience in project resource management
- Proven understanding and awareness of current developments in the prevailing Cyber Security environment
Internal contracts:
- Project team
External contract:
- Project stakeholders
Key performance area:
- Timeous and quality engagement with stakeholders
- Collaborate with all project stakeholders to define and validate project requirements
- Project Management and administration
- Quality implementation and delivery of project requirements
Technical Knowledge / competencies:
- Knowledge of project management process
- Knowledge of project resource management and prioritization, to manage virtual or matrix project teams
- Industry specific “technical” knowledge, detailed understanding and application
- Knowledge of current developments in the prevailing Cyber Security environment
- Skilled questioning abilities
- Structured thinking
Behavioral competencies:
- Ability to manage a range of projects types and complex business initiatives and change programmes
- An ability to work through others and to effectively co-ordinate team activities
- Ability to command others (basic communication skills and climate setting)
- Self-management and action orientation including awareness of basic managerial style
- Team player