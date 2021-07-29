Senior Business Analyst (Exp. In Unit Trust and LI at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic trading concern in Cape Town is looking for a Senior Business Analyst with experience in Unit Trusts and LISP who will be required to perform the full BA function for clients and internal change requests and tackle new product and client take-on projects. Please note preference will be given to Employment Equity candidates. DUTIES:

Business case definition

Defining and developing new product and client take-on models

Process and data mapping

GAP analysis for new product and new client take-on

Business requirements analysis and definition (including functional and non-functional requirements analysis and definition)

Testing

Fully involved in the Software Development Life Cycle (agile and hybrid) and project delivery

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 5 years operational experience in Unit Trust and LISP (Discretionary and Life and Retirement Products) administration or in-depth experience in supporting these processes in a BA role

Good understanding of the end-to-end administration processes

At least 5 years experience in a senior BA role with proven experience in Business Case definition, process and business analysis on medium to large projects

Proven ability to abstract detail into models

Experience on migration projects

Strong in understanding project implementation necessities

Proven track record of driving and implementing improvements

Experience in Agile and Waterfall

Software, Systems KnowledgeEssential:

Experience of full Microsoft office suite, including Advanced Excel and Visio or equivalent

Desirable:

Flexcube

Bizagi

Digiata

SQL experience beneficial

Ideal qualification

Relevant tertiary qualification or studying towards one

At least an Advanced Business analysis certification

ATTRIBUTES:

Keen attention to detail, passionate about exceptional client services

Organised and structured

Proven analytical and critical thinking skills

Unquestionable integrity

Proactive, self-managed, a sense of urgency and completely outcomes driven

Positive and Professional, with excellent communication and stakeholder management skills

Ability to be agile in approach i.e., to adjust and adapt quickly and change direction where necessary

Well versed in the BABOK tools and techniques

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position