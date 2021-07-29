Senior Business Analyst (Exp. In Unit Trust and LI at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic trading concern in Cape Town is looking for a Senior Business Analyst with experience in Unit Trusts and LISP who will be required to perform the full BA function for clients and internal change requests and tackle new product and client take-on projects. Please note preference will be given to Employment Equity candidates. DUTIES:
- Business case definition
- Defining and developing new product and client take-on models
- Process and data mapping
- GAP analysis for new product and new client take-on
- Business requirements analysis and definition (including functional and non-functional requirements analysis and definition)
- Testing
- Fully involved in the Software Development Life Cycle (agile and hybrid) and project delivery
REQUIREMENTS:
- At least 5 years operational experience in Unit Trust and LISP (Discretionary and Life and Retirement Products) administration or in-depth experience in supporting these processes in a BA role
- Good understanding of the end-to-end administration processes
- At least 5 years experience in a senior BA role with proven experience in Business Case definition, process and business analysis on medium to large projects
- Proven ability to abstract detail into models
- Experience on migration projects
- Strong in understanding project implementation necessities
- Proven track record of driving and implementing improvements
- Experience in Agile and Waterfall
Software, Systems KnowledgeEssential:
- Experience of full Microsoft office suite, including Advanced Excel and Visio or equivalent
Desirable:
- Flexcube
- Bizagi
- Digiata
- SQL experience beneficial
Ideal qualification
- Relevant tertiary qualification or studying towards one
- At least an Advanced Business analysis certification
ATTRIBUTES:
- Keen attention to detail, passionate about exceptional client services
- Organised and structured
- Proven analytical and critical thinking skills
- Unquestionable integrity
- Proactive, self-managed, a sense of urgency and completely outcomes driven
- Positive and Professional, with excellent communication and stakeholder management skills
- Ability to be agile in approach i.e., to adjust and adapt quickly and change direction where necessary
- Well versed in the BABOK tools and techniques
While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.