Senior C# Developer

Job & Company Description:

Our client is a market leader in HR & Payroll software. They are currently recruiting for Junior Developers up until Architects. Developers will have the opportunity to work on a range of new products and functionality, many of their products are global products, which will give candidates the opportunity to work in global teams as well as gain global market exposure and experience. They are looking for enterprising people with a can-do attitude to join their team. Candidates who have good communication skills; have a keen and enquiring mind, which constantly seeks new knowledge and better methodologies in order to produce better software; self-motivated, driven and ambitious would be the best fit for their current development team.

Job Experience & Skills Required:

BSc Computer Science Degree OR Similar Qualification

We are recruiting for all experience levels, Jnr to Architect

C# experience

SQL Server or Relational Database Experience

Development in C# with ASP.NET using SQL within a multi-tier architecture using WCF AND / OR C# on windows using SQL within a multi-tier architecture.

Experience in analysing software requirements and plan development accordingly

Development of high quality and effective software within strict timelines

Effective communicate with business owners, managers, quality control specialists and co-developers regarding plans, issues and timelines.

