SENIOR C# JAVASCRIPT DEVELOPER – REMOTE – JHB – PAYING R1.2MIL P/A OR R750 P/H

NEW WORK: This work is as fresh as a daisy on a warm spring day. Here’s a bank, who are revolutionizing banking as we know it in SA; they are leaders in App building, involved in smart technology, money management, and Apple pay. They are no doubt, cutting edge and all things Greenfields.

You will be delivering technical solutions with a blend of strong engineering skills, human-focused design, and culture that makes working with this bunch enjoyable! It must be mentioned that they are a high-pressure environment with lots of work to do but the team will embrace + aid your cause, keeping up with your pace!!

They have a remote set-up but still want to take devs on board that live in & around the area for the odd meeting or event.

Here’s what I need to secure you an interview

You have 8+ years’ experience as an avid coder – Angular is critical (Angular 7+ and we good to go)

You are comfortable designing & developing .Net Core/ C#; UI and /or API programs for Web Mobile Applications

You are skilled in the JavaScript stack: Node.js, Typescript, HTML, CSS, SCSS, React + Angular

Experience with React Native is a plus but not essential

MySQL and MongoDB

Qualification

You are an IT graduate with a good academic background

Desired Skills:

aNGULAR 7

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

