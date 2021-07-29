Senior Full Stack C# Developer with Angular – Sandton (Semi-Remote) – R1.3m Per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Join SA’s most innovative Bank trending as the first behavioural group within their class. This brand has been known to disrupt the norm across multiple industries.

Offering exposure to greenfield projects within a fast-paced, scale-up environment.

Requirements:

You have 8+ years’ experience in C# .Net, .Net Core

Expertise in JavaScript, & web development frameworks (AngularJS, Bootstrap, jQuery)

You have key skills in Angular 10+

Exposure to OOP, MVC, Design patterns & SOLID principles

Decent integration skills -RESTful APIs

Qualifications:

An IT Related Degree

Desired Skills:

C# .Net

.Net Core

JavaScript

AngularJS

Bootstrap

jQuery

MVC

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

