Senior Project Manager

Project Manager than can coach and mentor (Servant Leader) Can add value to the project and be factual

Attention to detail and sense of urgency in a subtle way

Great Attitude and bubbly personality

Project Manager who has experience in IT integration projects and strategies

Experience in CRM (Salesforce)

Worked in a telecoms environment and a solid understanding of fibre technology

Worked on IT Projects with solid experience in data and systems integration

Project Manager who is experienced in Agile and Waterfall

Strong stakeholder management skills

Must have the ability to acquire understanding and absorb information rapidly

Strong but friendly demeanour, and must also have the ability to say no when necessary.

Must earn the trust of senior stakeholders.

Be able to remain stable and calm in stressful situations.

Assertive, able to take stand on issues without being abrasive.

Strong communication skills – able to communicate well one on one, in small groups and presentations to senior stakeholders. Thinks quickly on feet.

Keep people informed and not shy away from delivery bad news.

Must have persuasion skills – able to persuade in change efforts and be convincing.

Attention to detail and factual (manager profile).

Must be able to give solid backing from experience for decisions.

Must have the ability to organize and run effective meetings

Provide change leadership, and manage conflict effectively

Effectively work through conflicts to optimize outcome

Need to exhibit energy, strong desire to achieve, high dedication level. Positive, ‘can-do’ attitude

Methodologies

Waterfall (relatively strong on governance)

Agile – most stakeholders work on Agile

Therefore candidate must be able to roam between Waterfall and Agile (Wagile)

