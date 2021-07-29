Solution Analyst – Towers

Job Description:

Ensure that all activities and duties are carried out in full compliance with regulatory requirements, Enterprise-Wide Risk Management Framework and Policy Standards. Understand and manage risks and risk events (incidents) relevant to the role

Analysis (Including business case)



Lead the analysis process for complex business areas

Proactively build relationships, apply analytical techniques to elicit and validate business (Product & service) needs ahead of demand

Implement routines to get to know / become an expert in various business processes (e.g. spend time in business & with users)

Translate elicited needs and knowledge acquired into user story format that is immediately usable for DevOps teams (right language, format for building & testing)

Prepare and prioritise the backlog of requirements for the user stories linked to the proposed solutions

Proactively scan the internal & external environment to predict change requirements & opportunities for improvement ahead of demand (e.g. market, risk, regulatory, customer, organizational change etc.)

Work collaboratively with Tribe Leads (Technical Product / Service Owners) to build a roadmap & vision for the products and services (including detailed analysis requirements & solution scope)

Define measures of success & key outcomes for various solutions / changes including detailed acceptance criteria for all features

Define testing requirements (pass or fail test cases)

Support the development of detailed business cases (including defining solution characteristics, effort estimations etc.)

Solution design (within DevOps context)



Translate business requirements into an integrated system vision & detailed systems requirement

Detailed system requirements mustinclude all capabilities, interfaces and functionalities within and across technologies

Build detailed user stories to be leveraged for system requirements design (modular)

Leverage business analysis & modeling tools and apply notation standards such as UML/BPMN to diagrammatically/visually document, business requirements, business processes, system processes & integration

Facilitate processes to ensure integrated requirements are socialized, understood & approved across the broad range of stakeholders to be impacted (this includes various processes e.g. risk / governance forums, change council, scrum meetings / DevOps team capability building,

solution design sessions etc.)

Understand & leverage knowledge on the organisations technical landscape, environment and broader architecture to define integration points across tech stacks for various requirements

Work collaboratively with project / program teams, squads, scrum masters and engineers to define backlog, release & DevOps / project planning implications of the requirements development & roadmap (what should happen when)

Work as part of the embedded DevOps team to continuously improve system requirements mapping (e.g. leverage input from questions asked etc. to consistently improve the quality of the requirements analysis for easier interpretation by the development teams)

Work as part of the embedded DevOps team throughout the design process to review solution design (features and functionality)

Facilitate resolution & decision-making during development & testing phases for any change requirements

Solution delivery & testing (Manual)



Define the manual testing strategy & test cases for various solutions (where it makes sense to do so)

Define & validate quality & testing parameters (+/-) & plans for the solution (Socialize & translate these to automation testing teams)

Develop manual testing frameworks and patterns for the solution

Lead the manual testing process for various solutions (e.g. execute test cases, analyse results)

Provide real time feedback to the DevOps teams on change requirements identified throughout the testing process

Review & monitor system stability, resilience etc. throughout the testing process (e.g. integration) & in production

Define & monitor overall backlog planning for effective solution delivery

Provide developer & user support during user acceptance testing

Process design & modelling



Provide input & or lead the development / improvement of organization wide process design approaches, templates & modeling tools

People



Provide coaching & mentoring across the DevOps team as well as to developing analysts across the estate

Build strong analysis capability across the analysis team

Conduct peer reviews & problem solving within and across the broader team

Provide technical subject matter expertise and support in the attraction and recruitment of analysts for the organization

Participate as a subject matter expert in the development & development planning of the broader analyst team

Support the people change teams in the design of adoption processes (Customer, employee & 3rd party adoption of new system requirements)

Proactively attract, recruit, develop, retain, reward & deploy & manage a diverse resource base aligned to an ever-evolving tech environment (ahead of demand) where you are the leader

Learn more/Apply for this position