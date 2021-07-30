Application Specialist at Sabenza IT

Our client is a Retail Giant in Cape Town and they are looking for an IT Application Specialist to join their already amazing team to strategically advise and shapes requirements for Point of Sale solutions.

The ideal candidate should have the following experience:

5 years’ experience within IT Application specialist position (essential)

2 years experience in a Retail industry (desirable)

3 – 5 years of Digital experience (essential)

Skills Required:

2 years broadly skilled in information and communication technology (essential)

2 years Knowledge of all stages of Digital systems development from specification to implementation (essential)

Exposure to vendor management (desirable)

Exposure to Project Management (desirable)

Change management (essential)

Working with a software development team (essential)

Desired Skills:

IT Application Specialist

Retail

Digital

digital system development

Project Management

Vendor Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

