Business Analyst at Letsema

The Letsema Group is looking to engage exceptional, high performing Business Analysts for diverse Fixed Term Contracting opportunities. Successful applicants will be assigned to current or future, high impact projects supporting our clients’ strategic objectives.

At Letsema, we believe in business being a catalyst for social change. Achieving this ambition is only possible through the combined talents and skills of the Letsema family. We take pride in working with individuals from a variety of backgrounds who have the drive and intellect to bring about positive social change through the enablement Letsema offers to new and returning clients and partners.

Future Job Title: Business Analysts

Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract

The primary purpose of the role is interpreting and translating business requirements and perspectives into a technical solution and ensure it collectively provides a cohesive whole for the business. Please see details below with regards to typical duties, skills, and experience.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Assess, analyse and optimise end-to-end business processes.

Ensure process maps are according to design principles and methodology.

Document business requirements specifications (BRS) through research or facilitation of workshop sessions.

Continuously identify opportunities to improve business processes.

Enhance communication and collaboration by involving business from the onset and keeping the involvement constant.

Translate business needs into user stories.

Take responsibility for tracking business requirements through to business acceptance.

Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions.

Responding to internal and external queries.

Monitor of daily, weekly and monthly interfaces and files from external and internal systems.

Provide training and facilitate UAT to support areas for new projects and enhancements.

Assist with drafting test cases where required.

Produce reports daily, weekly and monthly.

DESIRED SKILLS:

Good understanding and experience of IT terminology and processes

MS Office Suite (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Visio)

Automation Test Tools

Basic understanding of software design and development

Understanding of banking processes and systems (desirable)

DESIRED WORK EXPERIENCE:

3 + years Business Analysis experience.

Experience working in a Management Consulting firm will be advantages.

**Please take note that the information and data which we require from you, as a voluntary applicant for a potential vacancy within the Letsema Holdings and its subsidiary companies, will be solely used for the purposes of the internal recruitment process, and which are permitted under the Protection of Personal Information Act 4 of 2013 (“POPIA”). Subject to POPIA and applicable law, you hereby voluntarily provide us with your personal information and consent to store and process your personal information, for the sole purpose of its internal recruitment process.

We will only collect special personal information about you when necessary and we will only process such information if you have given your consent for us to do so.

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Analyse Business Processes

User Acceptance Testing

Traceability matrix

Workflow Analysis

Workshop Facilitation

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.

The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying ethos.

With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.

Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey, and ensure sustainability.

Our seven practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and meaningful contribution to society.

