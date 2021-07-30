C# Developer

Jul 30, 2021

Required Qualification

  1. BS Degree in Computer Science or Engineering
  2. Experience in Razor/ Blazor development.
  3. Drivers license

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  1. Must have 2 years of software development experience.
  2. Proficient understanding of .Net framework. and Microsoft development stack.
  3. Proficient in Crystal Reports
  4. Proficient in C#.Net (ASP/Web/API & Desktop)
  5. Experience with Web services development (WebAPI, Authentication Frameworks, REST, JSON/XML)
  6. Experience with software design and OOD methodologies, SOLID principles.
  7. Experience in Project Management

Behavioural Competencies:

  1. Good team player.
  2. Strong communication skills.
  3. Strong technical skills.
  4. Deadline driven.

Email [Email Address Removed]

