C# Developer

Required Qualification
- BS Degree in Computer Science or Engineering
- Experience in Razor/ Blazor development.
- Drivers license
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- Must have 2 years of software development experience.
- Proficient understanding of .Net framework. and Microsoft development stack.
- Proficient in Crystal Reports
- Proficient in C#.Net (ASP/Web/API & Desktop)
- Experience with Web services development (WebAPI, Authentication Frameworks, REST, JSON/XML)
- Experience with software design and OOD methodologies, SOLID principles.
- Experience in Project Management
Behavioural Competencies:
- Good team player.
- Strong communication skills.
- Strong technical skills.
- Deadline driven.
