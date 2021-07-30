Data Analyst

Johannesburg Our client specializing in the Financial Services sector are looking for an experienced Data Analyst to join their dynamic team

Minimum Requirements

B Degree or equivalent qualification (with Computer Science / Computer Auditing / Information Systems / Auditing / Data Science as majors)

3+ years data analytics experience.

Experience using CAATS tools such as SQL or ACL;

Experience building within SSRS and SSIS

CISA / CIA Preffered

SQL / ACL (or data analytics equivalent certification)

Responsibilities



Perform audits in line with Audit Methodology.

Assist in defining scope and approach of audits.

Prepare Letter of Engagement, Audit Planning Memorandum (APM) and address review notes where applicable.

Request data from the client, document SQL/ACL queries, analyze data and document deficiencies identified after performing the required CAATs testing.

Obtain data for internal audit assignments (by means of SQL or any other relevant sources).

Analysis of data and identifying exceptions and trends by utilizing available data analysis software.

Save all scripts used for any audit assignment.

Prepare finalized working papers and evidence for all components of work, as per standards set in the Audit Methodology.

Ensure that working papers are appropriate and include: Objective, Risk, Controls, Tests, Results, Conclusion and supporting documents

