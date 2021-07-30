Data Analyst

Jul 30, 2021

Johannesburg Our client specializing in the Financial Services sector are looking for an experienced Data Analyst to join their dynamic team

Minimum Requirements

  • B Degree or equivalent qualification (with Computer Science / Computer Auditing / Information Systems / Auditing / Data Science as majors)
  • 3+ years data analytics experience.
  • Experience using CAATS tools such as SQL or ACL;
  • Experience building within SSRS and SSIS
  • CISA / CIA Preffered
  • SQL / ACL (or data analytics equivalent certification)

Responsibilities

  • Perform audits in line with Audit Methodology.
  • Assist in defining scope and approach of audits.
  • Prepare Letter of Engagement, Audit Planning Memorandum (APM) and address review notes where applicable.
  • Request data from the client, document SQL/ACL queries, analyze data and document deficiencies identified after performing the required CAATs testing.
  • Obtain data for internal audit assignments (by means of SQL or any other relevant sources).
  • Analysis of data and identifying exceptions and trends by utilizing available data analysis software.
  • Save all scripts used for any audit assignment.
  • Prepare finalized working papers and evidence for all components of work, as per standards set in the Audit Methodology.
  • Ensure that working papers are appropriate and include: Objective, Risk, Controls, Tests, Results, Conclusion and supporting documents

