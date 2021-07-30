Developer – Android at Parvana

Jul 30, 2021

Developer – Android (Parvana)

About the Client:

  • This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.
    Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.
    Join an elite team.

Responsibilities:

  • Building / maintaining a mobile eCommerce Android application.

  • Designing, developing and testing code written in Java / Kotlin.

  • Ensuring application stability and security.

  • Monitoring application performance.

  • Taking part in daily stand-ups.

  • Working with multiple teams to design and develop an Android application.

Qualifications:

  • BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject

Skills / Experience:

  • 5 years of software development experience
  • 3 years of Android development
  • Published at least 2 original Android apps
  • Experience with Android SDK
  • Experience working with remote data via REST and JSON
  • Experience with 3rd-party libraries and APIs
  • Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies
  • Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle
  • Critical thinker and problem-solving skills
  • Team player
  • Good time-management skills
  • Great interpersonal and communication skills

