Developer – Android at Parvana

About the Client:

This client looks for high achievers who wish to build a career at a top international IT company.

Their typical applicant should not just be looking for a job, but should be seeking a career filled with opportunity, should enjoy the challenge of working towards stretch goals; and be willing to take every chance to grow on a technical and personal level.

Join an elite team.

Responsibilities:

Building / maintaining a mobile eCommerce Android application.

Designing, developing and testing code written in Java / Kotlin.

Ensuring application stability and security.

Monitoring application performance.

Taking part in daily stand-ups.

Working with multiple teams to design and develop an Android application.

Qualifications:

BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject

Skills / Experience:

5 years of software development experience

3 years of Android development

Published at least 2 original Android apps

Experience with Android SDK

Experience working with remote data via REST and JSON

Experience with 3rd-party libraries and APIs

Working knowledge of the general mobile landscape, architectures, trends, and emerging technologies

Solid understanding of the full mobile development life cycle

Critical thinker and problem-solving skills

Team player

Good time-management skills

Great interpersonal and communication skills

