FS System Administrator at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

An exciting opportunity has become available for a System Administrator in our Capabilities Test team for the Financial Services Division.

This position requires a high-energy, self-motivated, analytical, agile individual with strong people and project management skills. The successful applicant must be comfortable with working in a dynamic, diverse, fast paced, continually evolving and results-driven environment.

The Capabilities System Administrator manages all changes for new acquisitions scoring and decisioning within ScoreSmart and the POI Calculators, and will also be trained as a backup for the Triad system.

As this is a technical role within the Capabilities team, this System Administrator will also explore and implement efficiency opportunities within the Capabilities project delivery and testing areas. The main tasks of this key role include consulting, design, configuration and testing of change requests and business requirements to achieve business objectives defined by the FS Credit Risk team.

As a System Administrator, your key responsibilities will be to

Follow the formalized methodology for ScoreSmart and Triad development, testing and deployments

Plan project development and testing activities with the support of Capabilities Testing & System Admin Manager.

Design most optimal solution based on the business requirement from relevant stakeholders.

Apply required changes as per agreed requirements, while following agreed development methodology and protocols.

Draft test plan including high-level scenarios, test cases, expected results, prerequisites to execute test cases, and manage test data.

Perform testing activities – functional, integration testing and support user acceptance testing.

Manage Implementation of Systems

Plan and manage the implementation of changes (co-ordinate timing to complete development and testing by agreed deadline)

Support in post-implementation review Maintain the ScoreSmart and POI Calculators SOPs of all processes and procedures.

Identify opportunities for continuous improvement

Understand existing ScoreSmart and Triad development and testing process & methodology Analyse and support in improvement of these process and initiatives

Raise these opportunities with Capabilities Senior Management for consideration

Ensure effective communication with key stakeholders, internal and external, during all stages of the project.

Training Actively guide, coach and mentor junior Systems Admin staff in ScoreSmart, Triad and POI Calculators

Requirements:

Passionate about people

Practical exposure to: The Systems Development Life Cycle (including systems development methodologies and work practices)

Development methodologies and work practices

Ability to plan and manage own priorities and work plans

Excellent communication skills (writing skills, verbal communication and facilitation)

Personal attributes:

Deadline driven

Team player

Motivated Attention to detail

Ability to problem solve

Ability to influence

Flexible to adapt to changes

Minimum of 5 years’ experience working with Credit or Financial services systems and products

Strong Analytical Skills

Basic SQL and database

knowledge Good understanding and experience of Triad and ScoreSmart or similar Scoring systems.

Testing experience of Triad and Scoring systems/ Scorecards

Strong Excel knowledge & experience Knowledge and experience of additional Credit systems (VisionPlus, New business acquisitions systems, Collections and Fraud systems) will be advantageous

