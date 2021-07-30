Investor Reporting Analyst at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

Investor Reporting Analyst

The Investor Reporting Analyst is responsible for writing and compiling the annual integrated report, the preparation of results presentations, as well as the management of investor communication and inquiries.

The role works to support the Global Analyst as well as the Group Company Secretary in relation to the various investor facing activities and communications, as appropriate.

The role is also responsible for maintaining a repository of relevant comparative company information and economic data sources to support the analysis and insights into the Group’s performance and position.

Job Requirements



Skills and attributes

Good understanding of the TFG business and investor strategy

Good understanding of the frameworks and requirements associated with the annual reporting outputs

Excellent project management skills

Strong business communication skills with an ability to work well in a collaborative environment with senior executives

Ability to draft commentary, analyse information to establish key messages, present information both visually and written

Ability to interact and influence external stakeholders and analysts

Ability to work under pressure

Accuracy and strong attention to details

Strong analytical abilities

Experience

Minimum 3 years of post qualification experience

Experience in an analyst or investor relations role, or equivalent, is preferable

Qualification

BCOM Degree or equivalent degree

CIMA/ CA(SA) preferable

Key Performance Areas

Manage Investor Relations and all critical components thereof (see Stakeholder Engagement);

Monitor and review analyst reports/ equity research reports as they are published to establish if the concerns and comments can be addressed through providing additional information in the IAR and / or results presentations;

Analyse, compare and communicate to all internal stakeholders, peer companies’ financial results as market information becomes available;

Project manage the compilation of the following documents for interim and year-end results:Ensure that all content is in line with approved timelines and according to requirements of the JSE, Companies Act, IFRS, Integrated Reporting Framework and King IV; integrated annual report; interim and year-end results commentary; interim and year-end results presentations;

Liaise with design company regarding design/printing of integrated annual report (IAR) and obtain approval thereof from executive management;

Plan structure, layout and content of IAR in consultation with key individuals and obtain sign-off from executive management;

Hold materiality workshop with key business individuals to obtain material matters that drives the content for the following year’s report with relevant insightful metrics;

Plan timeline for business’ submissions of data/reports for IAR and communication in advance to business to ensure timeous submissions, including guidelines for requirements/key themes as well as review times/responsibilities;

Involvement in sustainability and risk reporting to ensure alignment with integrated reporting;

Draft commentary and results presentation for results releases and obtain sign-off thereof from Executive Management/Supervisory Board;

Develop and maintain a historical (10-year) company database for financial and operating performance across all TFG entities.

Stakeholder Engagement

Support the Global Analyst and Insights manager in relation to the research and presentation of outputs to relevant internal and external parties;

Support the Group Company Secretary with any trading updates and information for SENS publication;

Compile timeous responses to investor and analyst queries, as shared by the CFO;

Provide and deliver management information with regards to share price movements and market activity;

Ensure up-to-date information is available on TFG and all business website;

Manage the clear, direct and timeous communication with investors/ analysts in order to maintain and enhance the relationships with investors;

Maintain investor relation contact database for invitees to TFG business events;

Maintain an excellent relationship with internal marketing team and external design partners for the development of all publications;

Ensure Executive management are informed around market related matters, competitor analysis and peer benchmarking.

