IT Devops Engineer at Dotmodus

We’re looking for a talented Senior DevSecOps Engineer to help us build out our customers’ products and solutions on multiple hyper scalers (GCP/AWS/Azure). The role is not just about being able to write the code, but also being able to architect, integrate and institute best practices to the DevSecOps competency at DotModus.

We value a DevSecOps Engineer as someone who helps us build our customer products and solutions on any cloud platform. We’re not only looking for someone to just do the work. We’re looking for someone who can provide technical leadership for the team. Someone who knows and who will advocate for best DevSecOps practices, ideas and successes with other product delivery teams.

The technologies which will be most advantageous would include systems design, networking, data storage, security, artificial intelligence, container orchestration and most importantly automation. We’re looking for someone that has the technical expertise, someone who can get their hands dirty to design, test, deploy and maintain DevOps solutions, but also someone who can lead and mentor a team

Responsibilities

Collaborate with other Leads in Data Engineering (Lead Architect, Lead Automation Tester) and other Technology functions to deliver secure, reliable, robust, scalable solutions which can be built, tested and deployed through the Route to Live and into Production using continuous integration / deployment.

Allocate your team’s workload and manage the expectations of key stakeholders.

Responsible for detailed design and oversight in the team deliverables.

Identify and implement DevOps engineering best practices in conjunction with your peers, both within Data Engineering and Technology as a whole

Ensure the use of continuous delivery pipelines and tools to fully automate deployment, testing, delivery, and management of development, QA and production systems on a variety of cloud platforms

Troubleshoot and take ownership of issues in our development, test and production environments. Including performance optimization and continuous tuning Continuous learning and evaluation of the latest approaches, tools, and technologies

Candidate Profile

An individual thinker, not afraid to think outside of the box and to challenge preconceived ideas.

Self-starter and disciplined to take ownership of critical areas for continuous improvement.

Proven experience managing DevOps teams and mentoring engineers

A passionate advocate of continuous deployment Industry experience working with Security Architecture/Infrastructure

Knowledge of microservice architecture

Ability to quickly learn and apply emerging techniques, frameworks, and platforms

Working experience with Docker and/or Kubernetes an advantage

Good communication and collaboration skills

Technical Skills Required

Must be from a UNIX / Linux background

Understanding of protocols and how they work.

(TCP/UDP/gRPC)

Experience in message bus (Preferably Kafka)

Desired Skills:

devops

Security

kafka

Unix

Linux

About The Employer:

DotModus is a technology firm focused on business transformation through cloud computing, data analytics and machine learning. We are an agile group of developers and data scientists that represent a broad range of perspectives and skill sets. Our custom, data-driven solutions are helping businesses reduce costs, improve decision making, and streamline their operations. Our value is further strengthened by our strategic partnerships – DotModus is a Google Cloud Premier Partner, a AWS Consulting Partner and a Microsoft Azure Partner. We are trusted implementation experts of Trifacta, Anthos, Apigee and Looker.

