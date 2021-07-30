IT Systems Administrator at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

TFG Merchandise Supply Chain Division has an exciting opportunity for a System Administrator.

An individual who is dynamic, self-motivated, analytical, agile, and has strong people skills will be best suited for this position. Applicants should be able to thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced, ever-changing and results-driven environment.

The System Administrator will be responsible for the upkeep, configuration and reliable operation of all systems. This would include acting as the interface between TFGA and the IT departments.

Responsibilities:

Assisting Merchandise Supply Chain users with all queries related to operating systems and software.

Ensuring factory systems (Styleman ERP, Fastreact Planning, SYNC GSD, QC digital systems, DarenSCM and Lectra) licensing is in place for all users by managing demand and supply.

Ensuring timely deployment of latest version of each system and hardware compatibility.

Facilitate the configuration and installation of software and hardware.

Periodic monitoring of systems performance and apply appropriate diagnostics.

Documenting and communicating Standard Operating Procedures on all Merchandise Supply Chain systems

Maintain 99.5% system up time

Ensure latest version of systems software and service packs are deployed timely

Accurate master data loaded in relevant systems per business calendar

Requirements:

A three-year information technology qualification is required

3 – 5 year working experience in a similar role

Experience with ERP, QMS, PLM, Digital Planning systems

Ability to plan and manage own priorities and work plans

Excellent communication skills (written, verbal communication and facilitation)

Personal attributes: Deadline driven Team player Motivated Attention to detail Ability to problem solve Ability to influence Flexible to adapt to changes



Competencies and behaviours for success:

The ability to identify the problem and synthesize information and knowledge to develop a solution

The ability to use, understand, and manage your emotions in a positive way to effectively communicate with others, empathizes with others, and overcome obstacles.

Resilient and Decisive

Goal driven

Team player



Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

Learn more/Apply for this position