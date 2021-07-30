IT Systems Administrator at The Foschini Group

Position Description:
TFG Merchandise Supply Chain Division has an exciting opportunity for a System Administrator.
An individual who is dynamic, self-motivated, analytical, agile, and has strong people skills will be best suited for this position. Applicants should be able to thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced, ever-changing and results-driven environment.
The System Administrator will be responsible for the upkeep, configuration and reliable operation of all systems. This would include acting as the interface between TFGA and the IT departments.
Responsibilities:
- Assisting Merchandise Supply Chain users with all queries related to operating systems and software.
- Ensuring factory systems (Styleman ERP, Fastreact Planning, SYNC GSD, QC digital systems, DarenSCM and Lectra) licensing is in place for all users by managing demand and supply.
- Ensuring timely deployment of latest version of each system and hardware compatibility.
- Facilitate the configuration and installation of software and hardware.
- Periodic monitoring of systems performance and apply appropriate diagnostics.
- Documenting and communicating Standard Operating Procedures on all Merchandise Supply Chain systems
- Maintain 99.5% system up time
- Ensure latest version of systems software and service packs are deployed timely
- Accurate master data loaded in relevant systems per business calendar
Requirements:
- A three-year information technology qualification is required
- 3 – 5 year working experience in a similar role
- Experience with ERP, QMS, PLM, Digital Planning systems
- Experience in a similar position for at least three to five years
- Ability to plan and manage own priorities and work plans
- Excellent communication skills (written, verbal communication and facilitation)
- Personal attributes:
- Deadline driven
- Team player
- Motivated Attention to detail
- Ability to problem solve
- Ability to influence
- Flexible to adapt to changes
Competencies and behaviours for success:
- The ability to identify the problem and synthesize information and knowledge to develop a solution
- The ability to use, understand, and manage your emotions in a positive way to effectively communicate with others, empathizes with others, and overcome obstacles.
- Resilient and Decisive
- Goal driven
- Team player
Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.