JavaScript Developer

The company is looking for X3 Senior JavaScript Developers.

MUST BE ABLE TO WORK IN AN AFRIKAANS ENVIRONMENT & SPEAK AFRIKAANS!!

Location: Pretoria – Can work semi-remote just as long if you are willing to work at the Client at the beginning

They Focus on Solutions in the Medical / Healthcare Sector!

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science

Matric

MINIMUM SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Minimum 5 years JavaScript Development experience

Experience within the Medical / Healthcare or similar industry (Advantageous)

Clean Coding

Design, Development Products from Scratch and Maintain

Python (Can also learn this on the job)

SQL

Angular OR React

Need to do code reviews as well

Solid experience in architecture & design

Optimization

Front end Development, interfaces, and Design

Backend – Database Development

