JavaScript Developer

The company is looking for X3 Senior JavaScript Developers.
MUST BE ABLE TO WORK IN AN AFRIKAANS ENVIRONMENT & SPEAK AFRIKAANS!!
Location: Pretoria – Can work semi-remote just as long if you are willing to work at the Client at the beginning
They Focus on Solutions in the Medical / Healthcare Sector!
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Bachelors Degree in Computer Science
- Matric
MINIMUM SKILLS & EXPERIENCE
- Minimum 5 years JavaScript Development experience
- Experience within the Medical / Healthcare or similar industry (Advantageous)
- Clean Coding
- Design, Development Products from Scratch and Maintain
- Python (Can also learn this on the job)
- SQL
- Angular OR React
- Need to do code reviews as well
- Solid experience in architecture & design
- Optimization
- Front end Development, interfaces, and Design
- Backend – Database Development
