JavaScript Developer

Jul 30, 2021

The company is looking for X3 Senior JavaScript Developers.

MUST BE ABLE TO WORK IN AN AFRIKAANS ENVIRONMENT & SPEAK AFRIKAANS!!

Location: Pretoria – Can work semi-remote just as long if you are willing to work at the Client at the beginning

They Focus on Solutions in the Medical / Healthcare Sector!

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications

  • Bachelors Degree in Computer Science
  • Matric

MINIMUM SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

  • Minimum 5 years JavaScript Development experience
  • Experience within the Medical / Healthcare or similar industry (Advantageous)
  • Clean Coding
  • Design, Development Products from Scratch and Maintain
  • Python (Can also learn this on the job)
  • SQL
  • Angular OR React
  • Need to do code reviews as well
  • Solid experience in architecture & design
  • Optimization
  • Front end Development, interfaces, and Design
  • Backend – Database Development

