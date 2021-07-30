Junior Support Engineer

An established international Managed Services and System Infrastructure provider and looking for a Tier 1 IT Engineer for their Cape Town service desk.
Job Description:
- Day to day support on the service desk (remote)
- Desktop, Network and Server Support
- Backup Management and Anti-Spam system support.
- Internet and Security support
- New system installations & upgrades (desktop, network)
- Communication with clients
- Support, procedures & tickets
- System changes & clients audits
- Projects & implementations resource
Requirements:
Strong Knowledge / understanding (MUST HAVE):
- Windows 7,8,10 and MAC OS
Basic Knowledge / understanding (MUST HAVE) :
- Exchange 2003-2016, Windows Server [Phone Number Removed]; Management
Any Knowledge / understanding (GOOD TO HAVE):
- VMware, Hyper V, Terminal Server, SQL server, Windows Server, AD, DHCP, Group Policies, SAN and NAS storage.
- Cisco ASA Firewall, Routers (NAT, PAT) & Switches (VLAN, VPN), System Monitoring, SNMP, SolarWinds MSP
Must have
- Attention to detail
- 2+ years IT experience
- IT Certified (either or all – Microsoft, Cisco, A+, N+)
- Excellent communicator with proven track record
- Self-starter and motivated.
- Work as part of team / team assistance
- Project & Coordination experience
To start ASAP.
ONLY candidates who are available immediately will be considered.
Email your CV to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft
- CISCO
- A+
- N+
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
established international Managed Services and System Infrastructure provider