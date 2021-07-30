Junior Support Engineer

Jul 30, 2021

An established international Managed Services and System Infrastructure provider and looking for a Tier 1 IT Engineer for their Cape Town service desk.

Job Description:

  • Day to day support on the service desk (remote)
  • Desktop, Network and Server Support
  • Backup Management and Anti-Spam system support.
  • Internet and Security support
  • New system installations & upgrades (desktop, network)
  • Communication with clients
  • Support, procedures & tickets
  • System changes & clients audits
  • Projects & implementations resource

Requirements:
Strong Knowledge / understanding (MUST HAVE):

  • Windows 7,8,10 and MAC OS

Basic Knowledge / understanding (MUST HAVE) :

  • Exchange 2003-2016, Windows Server [Phone Number Removed]; Management

Any Knowledge / understanding (GOOD TO HAVE):

  • VMware, Hyper V, Terminal Server, SQL server, Windows Server, AD, DHCP, Group Policies, SAN and NAS storage.
  • Cisco ASA Firewall, Routers (NAT, PAT) & Switches (VLAN, VPN), System Monitoring, SNMP, SolarWinds MSP

Must have

  • Attention to detail
  • 2+ years IT experience
  • IT Certified (either or all – Microsoft, Cisco, A+, N+)
  • Excellent communicator with proven track record
  • Self-starter and motivated.
  • Work as part of team / team assistance
  • Project & Coordination experience

To start ASAP.

ONLY candidates who are available immediately will be considered.

Email your CV to wendyjobs at [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Microsoft
  • CISCO
  • A+
  • N+

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

established international Managed Services and System Infrastructure provider

