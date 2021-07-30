Junior Support Engineer

An established international Managed Services and System Infrastructure provider and looking for a Tier 1 IT Engineer for their Cape Town service desk.

Job Description:

Day to day support on the service desk (remote)

Desktop, Network and Server Support

Backup Management and Anti-Spam system support.

Internet and Security support

New system installations & upgrades (desktop, network)

Communication with clients

Support, procedures & tickets

System changes & clients audits

Projects & implementations resource

Requirements:

Strong Knowledge / understanding (MUST HAVE):

Windows 7,8,10 and MAC OS

Basic Knowledge / understanding (MUST HAVE) :

Exchange 2003-2016, Windows Server [Phone Number Removed]; Management

Any Knowledge / understanding (GOOD TO HAVE):

VMware, Hyper V, Terminal Server, SQL server, Windows Server, AD, DHCP, Group Policies, SAN and NAS storage.

Cisco ASA Firewall, Routers (NAT, PAT) & Switches (VLAN, VPN), System Monitoring, SNMP, SolarWinds MSP

Must have

Attention to detail

2+ years IT experience

IT Certified (either or all – Microsoft, Cisco, A+, N+)

Excellent communicator with proven track record

Self-starter and motivated.

Work as part of team / team assistance

Project & Coordination experience

To start ASAP.

ONLY candidates who are available immediately will be considered.

