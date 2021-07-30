Procurement Database Associate at Government Employees Medical Scheme

The closing date for applications is Thursday, 5 August 2021.

The position of Procurement Database Associate is vacant. The Procurement Database Associate will report directly to the Procurement Database Manager and forms part of the Corporate Services Department. The position is based at Head Office in Pretoria.

The total remuneration package for this position is R336 444 – R420 608 negotiable based on qualifications and experience.

The Procurement Database Associate will be required to assist in establishing a professional and compliant procurement database for use by all stakeholders within GEMS through which to promote efficient B-BBEE and good governance in procurement and which achieves value for money and high stakeholder satisfaction. In addition the Procurement Database Associate will be required to provide support to the Procurement Database Manager through the following key performance areas (KPAs):

Key Performance Areas (KPAs):

Assist the Scheme’s procurement to be efficient and effective.

Promotion of B-BBEE.

Promote the audit process.

Assist and co-ordinate all administrative related tasks.

Maintain the supplier database.

Qualification requirements are:

Minimum of a Certificate in Supply Chain Management/ Finance or equivalent NQF qualification

Understand promotion of B-BBEE

1-2 years’ experience in procurement/ Supply Chain Management with exposure to a procurement supplier database or similar

Be organised and have good time management skills

Be analytical and have the ability to manage priorities independently

Have the ability to work well as part of a team

Computer literate with excellent MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint skills

Exceptional professional, interpersonal and communication skills (written and verbal)

Planning and organising skills

Analytical and problem solving skills to deliver appropriate solutions-motivated and pro-active

Have resilient stress management abilities;

Ability to provide advice to and engage with various stakeholders;

Desirable:

Good knowledge of executing procurement processes.

Have an understanding of the medical schemes industry.

GEMS employs people with the highest level of integrity – submission to the appropriate pre-employment assessment is obligatory to be considered for the position.

Kindly note that the information provided on application of the position may be shared with a third party for vetting purposes and will be stored by GEMS for a period of 5 years.

GEMS is guided by the principles of employment equity. Preference will be given to groups who are underrepresented in accordance with GEMS Employment Equity Plan.

