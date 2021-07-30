Procurement Database Manager at Government Employees Medical Scheme

The closing date for applications is Thursday, 5 August 2021.

The position of Procurement Database Manager is vacant. The Procurement Database Manager will report directly to the Senior Manager: Procurement and forms part of the Corporate Services Division. The position is based at Head Office in Pretoria.

The total remuneration package for this position is R707 020 – R883 828 negotiable based on qualifications and experience.

The Procurement Database Manager will be required to manage and maintain a professional and compliant procurement database established for use by all stakeholders within GEMS through which to promote efficient B-BBEE and good governance in procurement and which achieves value for money and high stakeholder satisfaction. In addition the Procurement Database Manager will be required to provide support to Senior Manager: Procurement through the following key performance areas (KPAs):

Key Performance Areas (KPAs):

Manage the Scheme’s procurement efficiently.

Promote B-BBEE.

Promote the audit process.

Assess and mitigate risks.

Qualification requirements are:

Diploma or degree in Supply Chain Management/ Finance/ Human Resources or equivalent NQF qualification

Understand promotion of B-BBEE

3-5 years’ experience in procurement/ Supply Chain Management/ Compliance with exposure to a procurement supplier database (3 years must be at a management level and 5 years functional experience)

Be organised and have good time management skills

Be analytical and have the ability to manage priorities independently

Have the ability to work well as part of a team

Computer literate with excellent MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint skills

Exceptional professional, interpersonal and communication skills (written and verbal)

Planning and organising skills

Analytical and problem solving skills to deliver appropriate solutions-motivated and pro-active;

Ability to drive database automation and incorporation of the Scheme’s strategic direction

Have resilient stress management abilities;

Ability to provide advice to and engage with various stakeholders;

Must be in possession of a valid driver’s license and own vehicle and be willing to travel at short notice.

Desirable:

Good knowledge of executing procurement processes.

Have an understanding of the medical schemes industry.

GEMS employs people with the highest level of integrity – submission to the appropriate pre-employment assessment is obligatory to be considered for the position.

Kindly note that the information provided on application of the position may be shared with a third party for vetting purposes and will be stored by GEMS for a period of 5 years.

GEMS is guided by the principles of employment equity. Preference will be given to groups who are underrepresented in accordance with GEMS Employment Equity Plan.

