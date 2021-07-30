Python Engineer at DotModus

Software Engineer A Software Engineer is someone who develops information systems by designing, developing, and installing software solutions. You determine operational feasibility by evaluating analysis, problem definition, requirements, solution development, and proposed solutions. If that’s what you do & you’re an expert in Python, C# or JavaScript, let us know and you could be our next to join our team What else do you need?

NB: Python, Django, Postgres, Mysql, Any Cloud Experience, Rest Service are essential

You have the following technical competencies

Minimum of 5 years Experience with Software Development, Data Warehousing, Big Data or DevOps.

You have at least 5 years experience in one of the following languages : Python , C# or JavaScript.

Experience with Apache Airflow.

Experience with cloud technologies.

Some experience in the following stack : Kubernetes, Docker, Rkt, apache beam, PySpark, traefik, BigQuery, BigTable, Cloud Spanner or whatever else is the best tool for the job to get the job do.

You have the following track record

Bachelors Degree in Computer Science or any related field.

Experience as a team leader.

Experience in taking responsibility for delivery and quality.

Proven ability to lead.

Proven track record of delivering projects successfully.

Experience in breaking down high level Epics into manageable stories for teams.

Experience in architectural design of platform components.

You need to be able to provide input for architectural decisions, based on practical implications of the technologies and not only the theoretical benefits of said [URL Removed] other personal competencies would you need?

The ability to solve problems.

The ability to rotate around a problem, to see if solutions can be gained in different ways.

The ability to work in an ever changing, unstructured environment.

The ability to work as part of a team, with vastly differing skill sets and opinions.

The ability to contribute ideas to the quorum.

The ability to mentor and provide guidance for other team members.

A systems approach to thinking, as opposed to a siloed approach. The candidate needs to understand how their work affects the greater system.

The ability to work without supervision, and take accountability for the work they deliver.

The ability to liaise with a client, sifting through the fluff and extracting the actual requirements.

Desired Skills:

Python

django

apache

About The Employer:

DotModus is a technology firm focused on business transformation through cloud computing, data analytics and machine learning. We are an agile group of developers and data scientists that represent a broad range of perspectives and skill sets. Our custom, data-driven solutions are helping businesses reduce costs, improve decision making, and streamline their operations. Our value is further strengthened by our strategic partnerships – DotModus is a Google Cloud Premier Partner, a AWS Consulting Partner and a Microsoft Azure Partner. We are trusted implementation experts of Trifacta, Anthos, Apigee and Looker.

