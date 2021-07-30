SAP ABAP Developer

Jul 30, 2021

Our client is looking for a Senior ABAP Developer to join their team in Cape Town.

They are looking for someone with Retail experience with MM & SD module expertise.

The skills and Experience required is:

  • SAP ABAP development with regards to any SAP module
  • SAP ABAP development for the MM and SD modules
  • Programming in all the Financial modules 3rd Party Integration
  • SAP S4 Hana Finance
  • SAP Fiori development

If these skills match you experience, apply now

Desired Skills:

  • SAP ABAP
  • SAP ABAP Development
  • ABAP
  • Fiori
  • Hana
  • HANA Finance
  • MM development
  • SD development
  • SAP modules
  • Development ABAP
  • SAP Solutions
  • SAP HANA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

