SAP ABAP Developer

Our client is looking for a Senior ABAP Developer to join their team in Cape Town.

They are looking for someone with Retail experience with MM & SD module expertise.

The skills and Experience required is:

SAP ABAP development with regards to any SAP module

SAP ABAP development for the MM and SD modules

Programming in all the Financial modules 3rd Party Integration

SAP S4 Hana Finance

SAP Fiori development

Desired Skills:

SAP ABAP

SAP ABAP Development

ABAP

Fiori

Hana

HANA Finance

MM development

SD development

SAP modules

Development ABAP

SAP Solutions

SAP HANA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

