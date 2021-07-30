SAP FI Functional Analyst
Cape Town
Contract
Purpose of the Job
To evaluate the demands of the business owners, transform the essence into an abstract and algorithmic business model, and, as such, identify the use cases and transform them into logical and technical views, and configure the system.
Job Objectives
- Structuring of system strategy such as the development of systems requirements through the design, prototyping, testing, training, defining, and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions
- Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request
- Preparing test scripts for testing the configured scenarios and perform the testing
- To oversee the developing of ABAP programs and functions as requested by business in accordance with the Shoprite Standards
- To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the SAP System
Requirements
- An Accounting/IT-related Post Graduate qualification is essential
- 4 – 6 years’ SAP – Retail Domain experience
- 8+ years’ SAP FI experience with specific modules – FI/CO, AM, PS, PM, IM, RE, BPC
- 8+ years’ Integration Supply Chain – MM, TD, TSW, GTS, SD and BW
- 4+ years’ SAP Solution Manager
- 2+ years’ SAP ABAP development [ Read and debugging skills]
- 4+ years’ ALE
- 2+ years’ development/maintenance of SAP workflow
- 2+ years’ Fiori UX designs and integration
- 4+ years’ Aris Process Modelling
Knowledge and Skills
- 6 years’ in-depth knowledge of FI modules (FI/CO, AM, PS, PM, IM, RE and BPC and Integration of Supply Chain – MM, TD, TSW. GTS, SD and BW SAP BPC/EPM & SAP Data Services Integration
- 6 years’ understanding of Accounting Principles
- 6 years’ IMG Configuration experience
- 1 year of Standard ABAP [Read & debug] experience
- 1 year of SAP Script experience
- 1 year of Object Oriented ABAP experience
- 2 years’ Fiori (UX design & integration) experience
- 2 years’ Agile methodology experience
- 4 years’ Aris Process Modelling experience
- 2 years’ Project Management Skills experience
- Management skills
- MS Office skills
- Good communication skills (oral and written)
- Organising, analytical and problem-solving skills
Desired Skills:
- SAP
- SAP Fi
- SAP Retail
- ALE
- UX
- Project Management
- SAP Script
- IMG Configuration
- Standard ABAP
- Fiori UX
- Fiori
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate