SAP FI Functional Analyst

Cape Town

Contract

Purpose of the Job

To evaluate the demands of the business owners, transform the essence into an abstract and algorithmic business model, and, as such, identify the use cases and transform them into logical and technical views, and configure the system.

Job Objectives

Structuring of system strategy such as the development of systems requirements through the design, prototyping, testing, training, defining, and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions

Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request

Preparing test scripts for testing the configured scenarios and perform the testing

To oversee the developing of ABAP programs and functions as requested by business in accordance with the Shoprite Standards

To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the SAP System

Requirements

An Accounting/IT-related Post Graduate qualification is essential

4 – 6 years’ SAP – Retail Domain experience

8+ years’ SAP FI experience with specific modules – FI/CO, AM, PS, PM, IM, RE, BPC

8+ years’ Integration Supply Chain – MM, TD, TSW, GTS, SD and BW

4+ years’ SAP Solution Manager

2+ years’ SAP ABAP development [ Read and debugging skills]

4+ years’ ALE

2+ years’ development/maintenance of SAP workflow

2+ years’ Fiori UX designs and integration

4+ years’ Aris Process Modelling

Knowledge and Skills

6 years’ in-depth knowledge of FI modules (FI/CO, AM, PS, PM, IM, RE and BPC and Integration of Supply Chain – MM, TD, TSW. GTS, SD and BW SAP BPC/EPM & SAP Data Services Integration

6 years’ understanding of Accounting Principles

6 years’ IMG Configuration experience

1 year of Standard ABAP [Read & debug] experience

1 year of SAP Script experience

1 year of Object Oriented ABAP experience

2 years’ Fiori (UX design & integration) experience

2 years’ Agile methodology experience

4 years’ Aris Process Modelling experience

2 years’ Project Management Skills experience

Management skills

MS Office skills

Good communication skills (oral and written)

Organising, analytical and problem-solving skills

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

