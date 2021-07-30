Scrum Master- Omni /Stores at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

We’re looking to add new talent to our Omni-Channel Systems portfolio. If you have sound experience as a Scrum Master /Agile Coach in the retail space, then join our commitment to developing and maintaining world-class IT solutions. With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.

Our Retail Stores Systems portfolio comprises platforms, services and functions needed to power our digital experiences and engagement for millions of TFG’s customers every day. We are passionate technologists who thrive on simple and elegant architecture. Innovation and agility are parts of our core. We are part of a dynamic team providing shared services across all of TFG’s brands with a focus on customer and employee. Come and get challenged in a fast-paced and agile environment.

This is an ideal role for a scrum master, who responsible for working with the Scrum / Kanban teams to ensure the team can perform at its peak and enable the vision of the Product Owner. The individual in this role is a champion for agile, emulating the behaviours and skills needed to help build successful teams. We are seeking a candidate who has proven leadership skills, the ability to think critically, problem-solve, and has a track-record of ensuring teams are positioned to perform.

TFG’s mission is to be the leading fashion lifestyle retailer in Africa whilst growing its international footprint by providing innovative products, creative customer experiences and by leveraging its portfolio of diverse brands to differentiate its offering.





The Key Performance Areas of this role will be as follows:

Providing service to the Product Owner

Ensuring that goals, scope, and product domain are understood by everyone on the Team as well as possible;

Finding techniques for effective Product Backlog management;

Helping the Team understand the need for clear and concise Product Backlog items;

Understanding product planning in an empirical environment;

Ensuring the Product Owner knows how to arrange the Product Backlog to maximize value;

Understanding and practicing agility; and,

Facilitating agile events as requested or needed.

Providing service to the Product Team

Coaching the Product Team in self-organization and cross-functionality;

Helping the Product Team to create high-value products;

Removing impediments to the Product Team’s progress;

Facilitating agile events as requested or needed; and,Providing service to TFG

Leading and coaching the organization in its agile adoption;

Planning agile implementations within the organization;

Helping employees and stakeholders understand and enact agile and empirical product development;

Causing change that increases the productivity of the agile Team; and,

Working with other Scrum Masters to increase the effectiveness of the application of agile in the organization.

You should have:

A Scrum Master certification (CSM, A-CSM or PSM) is preferred

In-depth understanding of all the Agile roles & principles

Interpersonal and relationship management skills with the ability to influence

Coaching and mentoring skills

Personable and transparent in your approach and driven to succeed

Strong communication skills across various mediums, building collaborative relationships

Self-confidence, personal credibility, flexibility, adaptability and strong sense of personal accountability

Experience in the application in the following:

Scrum principles, practices and theory



Agile techniques (i.e. User Stories; TDD; Continuous Integration; Continuous Testing; Paring; Automated Testing, Agile games)



Configuration tools (i.e. White boards, JIRA; TFS etc.)



Documented patterns and techniques related to the Scrum approach (i.e. Burndown/burnup techniques, Retrospective formats, etc.)

Group facilitation approaches (i.e conflict resolution, effective team work, etc.)

Relevant tertiary qualification

3+ years working as a Scrum Master

Experience with distributed teams

3+ years’ experience in Agile development methodologies at scale, Scrum, Lean and/or Kanban

” PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, CANDIDATES FROM DESIGNATED GROUPS IN TERMS OF THE EMPLOYMENT EQUITY ACT.”

